The RadioTimes.com team expected some great discounts on the headset, which was previously known as the Oculus Quest 2, as the Meta Quest 3 became officially available to order in October this year. The Meta Quest 2 is an entry-level Virtual Reality (VR) device, and in our ‘is the Meta Quest 2 worth it?’ article, we praised the headset for its simple set-up, fantastic graphics, choice of games, and its affordability, as it’s much cheaper to buy the Meta Quest 2 rather than a PC and compatible headset for VR gaming.

Usually, the smaller 128GB version of the Meta Quest 2 retails for £399.99, and the bigger 256GB version has an RRP of £499.99. We’ve searched reputable retailers such as Currys and JD Williams to bring you the headset for as little as £249. Let’s take a look.

Best Black Friday Meta Quest 2 deals at a glance:

Best Black Friday Mets Quest 2 deals to shop today

Meta Quest 2 via JD Williams JD Williams

Save £150 on the Meta Quest 2

What's the deal: You can now save a huge £150 (or 38 per cent) on the Meta Quest 2 at Currys. The Meta Quest 2 usually has an RRP of £399, and for a limited time only, you can bag it for £249.

Why we chose it: While the Meta Quest 2 is a great introduction to VR, its features are top-notch: the Meta Quest 2 comes with an advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, enhanced resolution for seamless graphics, and cinematic 3D audio.

These reputable UK retailers also have the Meta Quest 2 for just 99p more.

Get £100 off the Meta Quest 2

What's the deal: Save 25 per cent (or £100) on the Meta Quest 2 at JD Williams this Black Friday, taking the price from £399 to £299.

Why we chose it: We love how straightforward the Meta Quest 2 is to set up and play; in comparison to purchasing a gaming PC and a compatible headset (which can be time-consuming and very costly), this one device allows you to enter the world of VR in three simple steps: open the box, set up the app on your phone, and jump into VR! Once you're in the VR sphere, you can meet up with your friends for multiplayer battles, or quest alone.

Buy the Meta Quest 2 for £399 £299 (save £100 or 25%) at JD Williams

Free next-day delivery on the Meta Quest 2

What's the deal: If you order the Meta Quest 2 before midnight, you can get free next working-day delivery at O2.

Why we chose it: Sometimes, when you're shopping for something expensive, a delivery fee can be a real kick in the teeth, especially if it's more than a couple of quid. When you buy the Meta Quest 2 for £299.99 at 02, you can get free next-day delivery.

Buy the Meta Quest 2 for £399 £299.99 (save £149.01 or 38%) at O2

