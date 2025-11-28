TV deals are an absolute staple of Black Friday, and this year's UK sale is no different.

Across all the major tech retailers, like Currys, Very and AO you can find strong savings on TVs, with up to £1,000 off some models.

Below the TV experts at RadioTimes.com have tracked down 13 of the best TV offers, all the way from 32-inch to 98-inch.

As a teaser, our favourites include £150 off the 75-inch Samsung Crystal UHD and £400 off the Hisense A6Q 4K HDR Smart TV, but we've also found offers for TCL, Toshiba, Panasonic, and LG.

For each TV size, we've tried to include one mid-range TV – with prices between £127 and £650 – and one premium TV – from £999 to £1,899.

You can be sure you're in safe hands when it comes to shopping for the best UK TV deals – let's take a look at what's on offer this Black Friday.

Best Black Friday TV deals at a glance

Best Black Friday TV deals to shop in the 2025 UK sales

We've split this up by TV size, so feel free to skip ahead to the size you want:

Black Friday 32-inch TV deals

TCL 32-inch TV

TCL V5C Full HD QLED Android TV (32-inch) | £149 £127 (save £22 or 14%)

What's the deal: Save £22 (or 14%) on this TCL QLED TV, now on sale for £127.

Why we chose it: If you want a solid, smaller TV that has strong visuals on a Full HD screen, this is a great and affordable pick.

TCL V5C Full HD QLED Android TV (32-inch) | £149 £127 (save £22 or 14%) at AO

Samsung HD H5000 Smart TV (32-inch) | £159 £139 (save £20 or 12%)

What's the deal: This Samsung Smart TV is now £139, down from £159 at Samsung's own website.

Why we chose it: Samsung Smart TVs pull through no matter what size or price. Their interface is especially easy to use and comes with all the best streaming apps available to download.

Samsung HD H5000 Smart TV (32-inch) | £159 £139 (save £20 or 12%) at Samsung

Black Friday 40-inch TV deals

Toshiba 40-inch TV

Toshiba LED HDR Smart TV (40-inch) | £159 £149 (save £10 or 6%)

What's the deal: This Toshiba Smart TV is just £150 in the Very Black Friday sale.

Why we chose it: This compact Full HD Smart TV is an ideal second screen for your kitchen or bedroom. Thanks to TRU Resolution is has good clarity and the HDR10 offers better contrast and colour.

Toshiba LED HDR Smart TV (40-inch) | £159 £149 (save £10 or 6%) at Very

Panasonic Z90B 4K OLED Smart TV with Fire TV (42-inch) | £1,399 £999 (save £400 or 28%)

What's the deal: Panasonic is offering this OLED Smart TV for £400 off, taking the cost to £999. Plus, you can get 50% off an add-on speaker.

Why we chose it: Panasonic's TVs are more high end owing to their OLED screen complete with an easy-to-use Amazon Fire TV interface. Plus, they have supremely detailed and powerful sound with Dynamic Cinema Surround Pro.

Panasonic Z90B 4K OLED Smart TV with Fire TV (42-inch) | £1,399 £999 (save £400 or 28%) at Panasonic

Black Friday 55-inch TV deals

Samsung 55-inch QLED TV

Samsung Q6FA QLED AI Smart TV (55-inch) | £549 £399 (save £150 or 27%)

What's the deal: Save 50% on the Samsung B46CF Soundbar when bought with this Samsung TV, which is also on sale for £399.

Why we chose it: This smart TV has optimised full 4K viewing thanks to a smart, adaptive AI processor. That essentially means it goes scene-by-scene and amends the picture to be as clear as possible.

Samsung Q6FA QLED AI Smart TV (55-inch) | £549 £399 (save £150 or 27%) at Very

Sky Glass Air (55-inch) | £25 a month

What's the deal: Sky's new smart TV, the Sky Glass Air is available from £25 a month over 48 months for the 55-inch model. That includes the TV itself and a pre-loaded subscription to Sky TV and Netflix.

Why we chose it: Sky Glass Air is Sky's stylish new TV which boasts vibrant 4K picture quality, hands-free voice control, and built-in Sky, which is streamed over Wi-Fi, so there's no need for a satellite dish or box. This new TV's purpose is to make Sky's entertainment experience accessible to even more households, and for households wanting Sky TV in more rooms.

Sky Glass Air (55-inch) | £25 a month at Sky

Black Friday 65-inch TV deals

Hisense 65-inch TV

Hisense A6Q 4K HDR Smart TV with Freely (65-inch) | £799 £399 (save £400 or 50%)

What's the deal: Save £400 on this Hisense Smart TV, now available for £399 from £799.

Why we chose it: Hisense are great, affordable TVs with super smooth movement, 4K Ultra HD resolution, and Dolby Vision HDR which packs in 40x brightness. Plus, the Freely apps are built in.

Hisense A6Q 4K HDR Smart TV with Freely (65-inch) | £799 £399 (save £400 or 50%) at Very

LG OLED evo AI 4K HDR Smart TV (65-inch) | £2,499 £1,499 (save £1,000 or 40%)

What's the deal: LG's premium TV range is on sale, including this 65-inch 4K TV, now available for £1,000 off.

Why we chose it: This model comes packed with Brightness Booster Ultimate, advanced OLED AI processor and a five year guarantee.

LG OLED evo AI 4K HDR Smart TV (65-inch) | £2,499 £1,499 (save £1,000 or 40%) at Currys

Black Friday 70-inch TV deals

Toshiba 75-inch TV

Toshiba Smart 4K UHD HDR QLED Fire TV (70-inch) | £ 579 £429 (save £150 or 25%)

What's the deal: This Toshiba TV has been reduced from £579 to £429, saving you £150.

Why we chose it: With this mid-price TV you can enjoy Alexa and Amazon's Fire TV apps which includes Prime Video.

Toshiba Smart 4K UHD HDR QLED Fire TV (70-inch) | £ 579 £429 (save £150 or 25%) at Currys

Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (75-inch) | £799 £649 (save £150 or 18%)

What's the deal: Samsung has knocked the price of this Crystal Smart TV from £799 to £649.

Why we chose it: With Samsung's flagship Crystal Processor you get intelligent 4K picture enhancement and clear sound.

Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (75-inch) | £799 £649 (save £150 or 18%) at Samsung

Black Friday 85-inch TV deals

Samsung 85-inch TV

Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart TV AI TV (85-inch) | £899 £799 (save £100 or 11%)

What's the deal: At Amazon you can get £100 off this Hisense 4K TV, taking the cost to £799.

Why we chose it: This massive TV comes with 4K UHD, Precision Colour, AI Smooth Motion and Sports Mode, plus Freely, Disney +, YouTube, Netflix

Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart TV AI TV (85-inch) | £899 £799 (save £100 or 11%) at Amazon

Samsung QLED TV & Soundbar Package (85-inch) | £1,499 £1,299 (save £200 or 13%)

What's the deal: This Samsung QLED TV is at its lowest price ever and comes with a TV Soundbar for £200 off.

Why we chose it: This is a great package if you want your entire setup done in one go.

Samsung QLED TV & Soundbar Package (85-inch) | £1,499 £1,299 (save £200 or 13%) at Very

Black Friday 98-inch TV deals

TCL 98-inch TV

TCL QD MiniLED 4K HDR Google Smart TV (98-inch) | £2,299 £1,899 (save £400 or 17%)

What's the deal: Save £400 on this TCL 98-inch TV, now £1,899.

Why we chose it: For a TV this size a £400 saving is probably the best you can get. Plus it has Google Smart TV capabilities with plenty of apps and an easy interface.

TCL QD MiniLED 4K HDR Google Smart TV (98-inch) | £2,299 £1,899 (save £400 or 17%) at Very

Which UK retailers have good Black Friday TV deals?

There are a range of UK retailers with strong TV deals this Black Friday:

