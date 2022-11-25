Yes, the annual madness of Black Friday has arrived. What used to be a US-centric event now seems to reach much further and a huge range of UK retailers now love to get involved in seasonal discounting.

Could refurbished devices be among the best buys this Black Friday? They're a more sustainable option and can offer a route to finding discounts on products that otherwise keep their original, higher prices.

From tempting Black Friday TV deals to Black Friday railcard offers, the season for price-slashing is well and truly upon us. Shoppers are engaging with it, with vigour — but should they be? And is there a better, slightly more responsible way to do your shopping in the seasonal sales?

Of course, going on a Black Friday shopping spree isn't going to make you a champion of sustainability, but there are ways to minimise its negative effect and some tips, tricks and lessons to help make you a more sustainable shopper in the long term. One of the best ways to shop a little more responsibly this year is to choose refurbished devices when buying tech.

Generally, it's important not to think of smartphones and similar devices as 'disposable', but many people do. Five billion phones will be thrown away in 2022, according to a BBC report, and e-waste is a key cause of environmental damage. Thankfully, we can all do our bit to minimise it. It's more environmentally responsible to try and lengthen the lifespan of your tech and — when you do need to buy another device — buying a refurbished one is a very environmentally responsible move too.

And retailers are realising this. More and more of them are making moves towards providing refurbished goods, while brands too are doing more to offer 'certified refurbished' goods, which means that the refurbished products provided meet the standards that the brand itself sets.

Where to buy refurbished appliances and tech this Black Friday

eBay Certified Refurbished

One of the best sites for used and refurbished goods is, of course, eBay. The online marketplace has long been known as a great place to buy and sell old devices, unwanted gifts, — and almost anything!

Now, it's also added the option to 'shop by condition' and this handy search tool helps you narrow down your search to only 'certified refurbished' goods. These have been approved by the manufacturer, so you've got peace of mind when buying used items.

Examples of refurbished deals available on the site today include Apple Macbook Pros for under £500 and a range of affordable Dyson vacuums.

Music Magpie

Music Magpie is another online retailer that provides a huge range of refurbished goods. It also offers the chance to sell your own devices, books, DVDs and more. It's all done simply by post and is a great way to get some cash for old, un-used items.

On its site, Music Magpie explains: "We use PhoneCheck, an industry-standard software, to test devices for 90 potential faults. Our refurbished devices don’t go out unless they’re certified - meaning you only receive the best device."

Right now, Music Magpie is offering up to £120 off all refurbished tech in the Black Friday sales.

GAME

If you're looking for new games and consoles then GAME is a great option. The UK retailer is currently offering three-for-two on selected pre-owned games, as well as discounts on pre-owned and refurbished consoles.

For example, you can pick up a used Nintendo Switch for £199.99. The equivalent new model costs around £260.

Elsewhere, the pre-used games in the three-for-two offer include hits like Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Amazon Renewed

Of course, Amazon also offers refurbished — or 'renewed' in Amazon's own terminology — devices of all kinds. Everything comes with a 1-year 'Amazon Renewed Guarantee', which offers some peace of mind.

Right now, you can bag a Black Friday deal on refurbished devices, including this Echo Dot (3rd gen) for just £14.99.

More retailers that offer refurbished goods:

Many other retailers also offer used and refurbished goods, but some — like Currys — have a smaller offering than those listed above. As a result, their refurbished items are very much stock dependent. Often, if a device is in particularly high demand, retailers will consider stocking refurbished items even when it's not normally their focus.

The retailers below sometimes offer refurbished products.

What else can you do to shop more responsibly this Black Friday?

Look for the use of recycled materials

Another step you can take to shop responsibly is to look for devices which use recycled materials and manufacturing methods.

For example, Samsung has been taking steps to make its phones, tablets and tellies more sustainable. The company now uses 100 per cent recycled paper for the packaging of all of its flagship smartphones. It also reduced the volume of packaging of its new folding devices by over 50 per cent, and has incorporated repurposed fishing nets into some Samsung Galaxy devices.

Apple is also making an effort. It promises that the iPhone 14 Pro includes 100 per cent recycled gold in the wire of its cameras and 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all of its magnets. Plus, its 54 per cent more power efficient than the US Department of Energy's requirements for a phone battery.

Many other brands are taking similar steps and it pays to do your research and make up your own mind on your chosen brand before picking up a new device.

Prioritise durability and longevity

That old saying "buy cheap, buy twice" might be a cliché, but it has a ring of truth to it too. We've all purchased what we thought was a bargain, only to have it break in a short amount of time.

How can you combat this?

In the case of tech, it's a good idea to look for durability ratings. Many devices come with an IPX rating or similar, which shows that independent authorities have tested how hard-wearing and resistant to dust and water they are. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has an IPX8 water resistance rating which means it can be submerged in water deeper than a metre. Of course, we wouldn't recommend you try it, but a hard-wearing, weather-resistant phone is likely to last longer, require less repeat purchasing and help you to get the most out of your devices.

It's also worth looking into how many years of security updates and Android updates your new device will get. This guarantees that the manufacturer will keep providing updates for the stated period after the device's release.

