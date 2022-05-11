The new handset will be powered by Google's Tensor chipset and boasts a 6.1-inch display, a dual-camera setup and up to 60Hz refresh rate. In terms of design, it mirrors the other two phones in the most recent Pixel line-up, with a two-tone colour scheme and a camera module that protrudes across the entire width of the back.

Following weeks of speculation, the Google Pixel 6a smartphone has officially been unveiled during the annual Google IO 2022 showcase.

Multiple built-in camera modes – Magic Eraser, Real Tone and Face Unblur – will be supported on the new more affordable model, which is priced at $449 and comes with 5G connectivity. The Tensor chip is the same as found in the flagship Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6a release date: when is the new phone coming out?

Pre-orders for the Google Pixel 6a begin on 21st July, and it will be available to buy outright from 28th July. The Pixel 6a is priced at £399 in the UK.

The Pixel 6a hasn't been much of a secret. Google has maintained a similar release pattern for the mid-range A-series of handsets for years now – with the affordable alternative being unveiled a few months after the main flagship smartphones.

Last year was slightly different, however, as the Pixel 5a was given a limited release and only came out in two markets: the United States and Japan, at $449.

So the two big questions this year weren’t around whether it existed, but more if it would actually come out in the UK, and how much it would cost.

The selling point hasn’t changed: providing a similar experience to the flagships (with a handful of small compromises such as wireless charging and refresh rate) but knocking a couple of hundred pounds off the selling price.

Given that the high-end Pixel 6 Pro is the most expensive Google phone that's ever been sold (£849 RRP) and the standard Pixel 6 being around £600, there is likely an appetite for getting the most recent Pixel design without having to pay so much.

Google confirmed the Pixel 7 series - a standard and a Pro model - is also coming later this year. It will have a triple camera system and a similar camera bump, but this time with an aluminium chrome module. They will each use a next-gen Tensor chip, and both of the new models will ship with Android 13 software.

Google Pixel 6a: what we know so far

So the Pixel 6a has been unveiled. While IO is mostly a software-first event, Google used it to showcase the newest iteration of the more affordable mid-ranger. Here’s what we know so far about the Pixel 6a smartphone, including the main specs.

UK price : £399

: £399 Release date : Pre-orders open 21st July, releases on 28th July

: Pre-orders open 21st July, releases on 28th July Display : 6.1-inch, 20:9 aspect ratio

: 6.1-inch, 20:9 aspect ratio Refresh rate : up to 60Hz

: up to 60Hz Camera: 12.2MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP selfie front lens

12.2MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP selfie front lens OS : Android

: Android Battery: 4410mAh, up to 72 hours using 'extreme saver' mode

4410mAh, up to 72 hours using 'extreme saver' mode Memory/Storage : 6GB RAM, 128 Storage

: 6GB RAM, 128 Storage Chip : Google Tensor processor

: Google Tensor processor Connectivity: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Features : 5 years of security updates, fingerprint unlock

: 5 years of security updates, fingerprint unlock Security: Anti-phishing and malware protection

The Pixel 6a will join the Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel 6. Google has discontinued the earlier handsets in the series, including the Pixel 5, 4a and 4a with 5G, although some models may still be available via a handful of retailers including Argos and Amazon. The most recent Pixel phones are still widely available in the UK and beyond.

We have been hands-on with multiple Google phones in recent years, which have been popular due to their minimalistic design, top cameras and ease of use.

For news, reviews, and deals check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section