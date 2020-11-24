Argos Black Friday 2020 deals: from Dyson to Shark – these are the early offers not to miss

You haven’t gone mad, despite the day itself not being until the end of the week, the Black Friday deals from Argos are coming in thick and fast.

If you’re on the hunt for A-class deals, don’t make the mistake of waiting until the big day. Argos isn’t the only retailer to have gone big early with their Black Friday sale, with Amazon and John Lewis Black Friday deals in full swing, too.

Argos stocks an astonishing 60,000 different products in its stores and warehouses, and while you won’t find all of them on offer right now, you’ll certainly find a lot. Tech devices, video games, beauty products, and kitchen appliances have all had their prices slashed in the retailer’s current deals frenzy.

Whether it’s the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (was £349.99, now £199.99), the Dyson V8 Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (was £399.99, now £299.99) or the GoPro Hero7 White Action Camera (was £149.99, now £99.99), we’re sure you’ll find a deal that will dazzle you or someone you know. After all, Christmas is just around the corner… you know, just in case you’ve forgotten.

We’ve sifted through all the Argos Black Friday deals and have featured our picks below, and we’re keeping this page updated constantly with any more red-hot offers that the retailer drops this week, so keep this page bookmarked and keep checking back for new and updated deals.

Best Argos Black Friday Deals 2020

The Argos Black Friday Sale has begun and there are already discounts on a huge range of smart tech, phones, tablets and more, which means there are plenty of deals to snap up. If it’s home appliance deals you’re after, keep scrolling a little lower.

Best Argos Black Friday smart home deals

Best Argos Black Friday mobile and tablet deals

Best Argos Black Friday gaming deals

Best Argos Black Friday wearable smart tech deals

Best Argos Black Friday camera deals

Best Argos Black Friday headphones deals

Best Argos Black Friday TV and sound system deals

Best Argos Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Best Argos Black Friday health and beauty deals

Best Argos Black Friday toy deals and codes

We’ve already seen Chad Valley offers, Paw Patrol, Barbie and Peppa Pig discounts, so there’s something for everyone’s Christmas list.

Argos ran Crazy Codes last year, but it looks like toy codes will vary this year. When a code is available all you need to do is take the code and apply it at the checkout to get money off on selected toys. Each code lasts about a week. The online retailer has already set the discounts live.

Best Argos Black Friday baby and nursery

Shop all toy deals at Argos

How to get the best Black Friday deals at Argos: shopping tips

It can be overwhelming seeing all the deals flood in, that’s why we recommend bookmarking this page and we’ll sort through all the offers for you. We’d also recommend making a hit list of items you definitely want to buy so you don’t overspend in the sales. It’s easy to get drawn into the hype, but this way you only look at what you need. This year more people will shop online than ever before thanks to the ongoing pandemic, so stay at home, get a cuppa and let us do the work for you.

The RadioTimes.com team will be price checking the top offers to bring you the best and cheapest Black Friday deals right through to Cyber Monday.

When does the Argos Black Friday sale start?

Argos’s 2020 Black Friday sale kicked off at 9am on Friday 20 November. However, we’ve been seeing plenty of deals on toys and baby items throughout the entire month.

The store’s toy sale has been running all through November. Last week’s offer saved you up to 1/2 price off Chad Valley (still available to take advantage of) and before that, we saw savings on Mattel toys, including Barbie and more. Another highlight is Argos’ Nintendo Switch and Animal Crossing bundle which comes with an Animal Crossing themed case for the console.

As well as toys, there are plenty of other discounts available on smart home tech like half price on the Google Nest Mini and more Google products, plus £40 off Samsung Galaxy Active smartwatch, Samsung TVs from £300 and 15% off Huawei P40 Lite.

How long will the Argos offers last?

Just like most retailers, Argos will run its sale through to Cyber Monday on 30th November. Remember, the toy discount codes are available now though and change frequently.

Is the Argos Black Friday sale only online?

No, deals are available in-person also! However, we now know that non-essential shops will be closed for Black Friday, in England at least. Traditionally Black Friday was for in-store savings and Cyber Monday was for online discounts – but there is now little difference between the two as the two events offer deals both ways now.

How to use your Nectar Points

Argos is owned by Sainsbury’s – which means you can use your hard-earned Nectar points to save even more money on the Black Friday bargains.

Every 500 points will count for £2.50 off your Argos purchase. To take advantage of this offer simply sign into your Argos account online and enter your Nectar card number, and you will be given the option to use your points at the checkout.

How much is Argos delivery?

Argos standard postage costs £3.95, which gets you next day delivery if you order before 8pm. Argos also has same-day delivery, with the store promising to deliver items ordered before 6pm by 11pm.

Larger items requiring more than one person costs £14.95 for next-day delivery and £6.95 for standard, with the option to pay extra to choose a timeslot. Argos has a full breakdown of delivery costs and times.

In keeping with government guidelines, Argos has stated that orders will be delivered to your doorstep rather than in-person if possible.

Best Argos deals from last year

Last year, the Argos website saw 44.5 million page views for Black Friday. And with so much demand, the retailer certainly delivered the deals.

In particular, Argos really pulled through with the tech offers in 2019. The Xbox One S All digital Edition Console and 3 Game Bundle with FIFA 20 was reduced from £259.99 to £189.99, which is a good sign for better deals this year now the next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X) are available. Argos also had the Xbox One S for £129.99 (down from £199.99).

The big hitter was also Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation), which was reduced from £159 to £139-£129.99.

For those looking for deals on tech, Amazon Echo Dot was reduced to £24.99 and the Sony MHC-V42D High Power Music System with Lighting Effects was reduced to £309.99.

Apple Watch Series 3 with built-in GPS, which works independently of your iPhone, was one of the best Apple Watch prices around at £199 too, and for toys LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Building Set was £135 down from £150.

What to expect from Argos on Black Friday

Argos has always had remarkable deals on game consoles. While it’s very unlikely there will be savings on the perennially out of stock PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, rock-bottom prices for the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One are almost guaranteed as retailers shift stock for their more powerful successors. Even if the next-gen consoles don’t see Black Friday discounts, there will at least be bundles and deals with new and upcoming games such as Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Cyberpunk 2077.

Argos is also reliable for their mobile deals, particularly Android phones – last year saw savings on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Sony Xperia 10. With several new mobile releases slated for the end of 2020, we could see discounts on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition and the Sony Experia 5 II.

Expect bargains also for TVs, laptops, and headphones, as well as key Toy brands such as LEGO and Disney.

What to expect from Argos on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is traditionally for tech deals – so expect great savings on laptops, gaming, mobiles, TVs, and more. Hot products will likely be the iPhone 12, Echo devices, and Kindles.

Crazy Codes will also still be active on Cyber Monday and likely last until December.

Will there be Crazy Codes like last year?

Argos haven’t used the Crazy Codes labelling, but toy codes have returned for 2020. Last year the promotion resulted in some of their best deals.

Every week Argos would reveal a new voucher code which would result in a discount on a selected toy brand – including children’s favourites such as LEGO, Play-Doh, Peppa Pig, and Frozen. The promotion lasted for 10 weeks right up until Christmas. This year we’ve already seen LEGO and Mattel deals.

