Early Amazon Fire TV Stick deals: now £19.99 at Argos, Cube down to £69.99

There are loads of great smart sticks now on offer in the Argos Black Friday deals, with some really affordable offers ahead of Black Friday.

The smart stick allows you to stream your favourite shows from services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer straight to your TV.

We’ve already seen the Fire Stick Lite drop in price to just £19.99 down from £29.99 at Amazon. If you want the 4K version there’s a £20 drop on that – it’s now £29.99, down from £49.99 at Amazon.

You can also check deals on the other products, the remote is now £24.99, down from £39.99 and the Fire TV Cube has had a huge drop to £69.99 – that’s £40 off.

Below you’ll find some of the cheapest Amazon Fire Stick deals available now, plus advice on which one to choose and other streaming stick alternatives on the market.

Best Early Fire TV Stick deals

What is the Amazon Fire TV Stick?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a device that you plug into your TV to allow you to stream content over the internet. You can download apps from the Amazon Store, including Netflix, YouTube and Disney+. It looks a little like a USB stick which you plug into one of your TV’s HDMI ports. A benefit of the Fire TV Stick is that you can move it between TVs and take it on your travels.

What types of Amazon Fire TV Stick are there?

There are three types of Amazon Fire Sticks available to buy at three different price points, plus the Fire TV Cube:

Which Amazon Fire TV Stick should you buy?

With three on offer, plus the Fire TV Cube, aside from clear differences in price, it can be difficult to decide which streaming stick to buy. Below, we explore the main features of each Fire TV Stick and who they might be most suitable for.

Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD

Launched: 2018

Best for: those who want 4K streaming quality

The 4K Fire Stick is Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick. You can control it using your voice with the Alexa Voice Remote, requesting the device to play a song or start a film or programme of your choice (depending what streaming services you are signed up to and which apps you have). Compared to other 4K streaming media players under £100, the online giant claims that their 4K Fire TV Stick has the most storage for apps and games.

All new original Fire TV Stick

Launched: 2020 (third generation)

Best for: those who want to stream and have the ability to control the TV

The third generation of the original Fire TV Stick launched this year. It’s 50 per cent more powerful that the previous 2019 release. What’s the difference between other models? You do get an Alexa Voice Remote that is able to control the TV (unlike the Lite), but you don’t have 4K like the premium version.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Launched: 2020

Best for: basic streaming and upgrading older non-smart TVs on a budget

The Lite launched this year and is the budget version of Amazon’s original streaming stick. One key difference between the other models is that you get the ‘Alexa Voice Remote Lite’, or in other words, this paired back version doesn’t have power or volume buttons.

Fire TV Cube

Launched: 2019 (second generation)

Best for: combining a streaming stick and a smart speaker

In our in-depth Amazon Fire TV Cube review, our reviewer found that this media player quickly transitioned from the homepage to playing any film or TV show without any buffering – probably thanks to its hexa-core processor (the Fire TV Sticks have quad-core processors). But the main standout difference if you’re tossing up whether to invest in the Fire TV Cube or a Fire TV Stick is that you can treat this Amazon product like their Echo speakers. In other words, you can also use it to control smart devices and ask it queries. Plus, the Fire TV Cube boasts 16 GB of storage for your apps, while each device in the Fire TV Stick range has 8 GB.

Best Fire Stick deals

If you’re keen to get your hands on an Amazon Fire TV Stick, below we’ve rounded up the best prices from a variety of retailers. You’ll often find the streaming players price-matched by sites such as Argos or Very.

Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD

Amazon | RRP £49.99 £29.99

£29.99 Very | RRP £49.99 £29.99

£29.99 Argos | RRP £49.99 £29.99

£29.99 Currys | RRP £49.99 £29.99

All new original Fire TV Stick

Amazon | RRP £39.99 £24.99

£24.99 Very | RRP £39.99 £24.99

£24.99 Argos | RRP £39.99 £24.99

£24.99 Currys | RRP £39.99 £24.99

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon | RRP £29.99 £19.99

£19.99 Very | RRP £29.99 £19.99

£19.99 Argos | RRP £29.99 £19.99

£19.99 Currys | RRP £29.99 £19.99

Fire TV Cube

Amazon | RRP £109.99 £69.99

£69.99 Very | RRP £109.99 £69.99

£69.99 Argos | RRP £109.99 £69.99

£69.99 Currys | RRP £109.99 £69.99

Will the Amazon Fire TV Stick be on sale for Black Friday?

It’s extremely likely that the Amazon Fire TV Stick will be on sale for Black Friday, and not just on Amazon’s own website. We routinely see price drops for Amazon’s smart devices and Fire TV Sticks, so do shop around using the links about to make sure you’re getting the best deal. We’ve already seen the retailer launch early Amazon Black Friday deals (running until 19th November), and right now, you can pick up discounted Fire Sticks.

Aside from TV Sticks, we expect to see Amazon’s Echo range discounted, as well as Kindles and Fire Tablets. Many of these saw discounts during Amazon’s own shopping event, Prime Day.

Looking further afield to other products on Amazon, we’ve also seen a huge range of products featured as limited time Deals of the Day. Other deals are lasting longer, including discounts on coffee machines, electric toothbrushes and more. You can also currently get Amazon Music Unlimited free for three months, if you’re a new subscriber.

What alternatives are there to the Amazon Fire TV Stick?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick range may be one of the most well known in the world of streaming players, but there are plenty of other options.

NOW TV Stick

NOW TV Stick | RRP £24.99

A NOW TV Stick is a portable streaming stick and like the Fire TV Stick, it can be controlled using your voice. If you’re interested in NOW TV passes for Sky Sports or other bundles, you can often buy these in combination with a NOW TV Stick. The NOW TV Stick streams HD.

Read our guide to what is a NOW TV stick for more information. You can also check out our best NOW TV Black Friday deals to see all the current offers.

Roku

Roku Express | RRP £29.99 – streams HD, simple remote

Roku Premiere | RRP £39.99 – streams HD, 4K, HDR, simple remote

Roku Streaming Stick+ | £49.99 – streams HD, 4K, HDR, enhanced remote with TV and power volume

If you’re looking for another option, Roku has just that. Well, actually, much like Amazon, Roku has three streaming players on the market at different price points.

In our Roku Premiere review, we found this mid-range streaming stick particularly suitable for first-time streamers or those looking to upgrade an older, or non-smart, TV without parting with a lot of cash. It’s comparable to the all new original Fire TV Stick at £39.99, except it offers 4K streaming. However, unlike Amazon’s mid-range model, the Roku Premiere has a simple remote – to be able to control TV volume, you’ll need to choose the Roku Streaming Stick+.

