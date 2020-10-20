How do I get Disney+ on my smart TV? How to download and set up the app

The cold winter weather is getting ever closer, ushering in a season of cosy nights in front of the television soaking up the latest and greatest streaming content.

Disney Plus has a particularly exciting few weeks ahead of them with the launch of The Mandalorian‘s much-anticipated second season, which promises to make some exciting additions to the Star Wars mythos.

Not long after, the streaming service will debut its first ever Marvel Cinematic Universe series with WandaVision, the high concept thriller inspired by classic sitcoms, with Avengers stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the lead roles.

These ambitious new shows will join a lineup already populated by the finest offerings from Pixar and Disney, as well as the mind-blowing documentaries of National Geographic.

The beauty is, most viewers will be able to get all this content directly to their TV by downloading the Disney+ app, which will give you access to the full library.

However, exactly how to download the Disney+ app varies depending on your TV. Here’s all you need to know.

How do I download the Disney+ app on a Samsung Smart TV?

The easiest way to download the Disney+ app on this TV is through the in-built app screen. It’s easily done in a few steps.

Sign up to Disney+. You can do this on the Disney+ website Make sure your TV is connected to the internet At the home screen, select the ‘apps’ icon (normally by scrolling left) In the search box, enter “Disney+” Select the Disney+ icon and “add to home”. This will install and download the app Open the app and log in

The Disney+ app is available to download on Samsung Smart TVs from 2016 (devices using the Tizen OS).

How do I download the Disney+ app on a Sony Smart TV?

The Disney+ app can be downloaded by either the Google Play Store or Sony Select (whichever is available on your TV).

Sign up to Disney+ Make sure your TV is connected to the internet Locate Google Play Store or Sony Select on your home screen In the search box, type in “Disney+” using your remote Select the Disney+ app and press “Install” Once installed, open up the app via the home screen Log in using your credentials and enjoy

Like most Smart TVs, Disney+ is only available on Sony models made from 2016 and after.

How do I download the Disney+ app on an LG Smart TV?

The best route is through the LG Content Store. A few steps is all you need

Sign up to Disney+ Make sure your TV is connected to the internet On your home screen, select the LG Content Store In the search box (at the top of the screen) type – you guessed it – “Disney+” Select the Disney+ icon and install. This will download the app to your home screen. Press the Disney+ in the LG Home Launcher Log in and binge away

Note: Disney+ only supports LG TVs from 2016 or later with WebOS 3.0 and up.

How do I download the Disney+ app on a Philips Smart TV?

As most Philips TVs use Android software, you’ll need to download the Disney+ app via the App Store. It’s easily done.

Sign up to Disney+ Make sure your TV is connected to the internet On your home screen, navigate to the Play Store icon In the search box type “Disney+” Select the Disney+ icon and install. This will download and install the app Return to your home screen and you should see a Disney+ icon. Select it Log in. Enjoy.

How do I download the Disney+ app on a Panasonic Smart TV?

The Disney Plus app is not currently available to download on Panasonic Smart TVs.

In a statement, the company said: “Panasonic recognises the importance of supporting popular video on demand services and we are continuously working to provide native support on our televisions where possible.”

Although a date has not yet been provided, Panasonic customers can expect the app in future. Check this page for any updates.

In the meantime, you can watch Disney+ through a web browser or through a tablet or Smart TV stick (see below)

How can I download Disney+ if I don’t have a Smart TV?

You can still access Disney+ with a Smart TV stick. This is a small device that plugs into the back of your set connecting it to the internet. Each stick comes with easy-to-use software that allows you to download different streaming service apps such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix and, of course, Disney+.

The most common TV sticks are the Amazon Firestick and Roku sticks, although you can also purchase devices from companies such as NOW TV.

Almost all of these devices come with an app store, which will allow you to search for and download the Disney+ app. You can either create a Disney+ account through the app or – much easier – register on a browser first and then log in.

