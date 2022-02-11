With more and more films landing on Disney Plus so soon after premiering in cinemas – and in some cases on the same day – it’s becoming harder to sift through the catalogue and find something to watch.

It might be very much one of the newest streaming services on the market, but Disney Plus is managing to compete with the established giants including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and others, largely thanks to its movie catalogue.

From new Disney animated movies to live-action versions of classic, to brand new movies on Disney Plus, here's a list of the best movies to watch right now on Disney Plus in the UK.

Last updated: 10th February 2022.

Best movies on Disney Plus in the UK

We've rounded up some of our top picks to help you choose what to watch, but scroll down for full lists by franchise; from Star Wars to Marvel and Pixar.

Encanto

Encanto

Having earned three Oscar nominations this year, Disney Animation’s Colombia-set musical Encanto is a must-watch. The animated film tells the story of Mirabel Madrigal – the only member of her extended family not to have been bestowed with a special power – as she finds herself trying to save the day when her house's magic begins to disappear.

Boasting an original soundtrack full of energetic numbers from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film is a heart-warming and vibrant affair.

Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Angie Cepeda, Mauro Castillo

Eternals

Salma Hayek as Ajak in Marvel's Eternals

The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals introduces us to a race of beings who have lived among humans since the dawn of civilisation. Featuring a huge cast and a complicated subplot, there’s certainly a lot to get your teeth into in Chloe Zhao’s densely-packed adventure film. Scroll down for the full Marvel list.

Starring: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Martial-arts master Shang-Chi is given his first full-force solo movie here as he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation and forced to confront the past he thought he’d left behind.

Boasting an excellent cast, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a fabulously entertaining and emotional ride, with a great deal of heart as well. Scroll down for the full Marvel list.

Starring: Simu Liu, Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, Awkwafina, Fela Chen

Father of the Bride

This Steve Martin family comedy is an early '90s classic – and it's now available for you to stream on Disney Plus. Starring Martin as successful California businessman George Banks, Father of the Bride follows the Banks' as they find out their 22-year-old daughter Annie (Kimberly Williams) is engaged to a man she's known for three months and prepare for her upcoming nuptials.

A remake of the 1950 film of the same name, Father of the Bride is a heart-warming chuckle fest featuring excellent performances from Diane Keaton, Kieran Culkin, Martin Short and BD Wong.

Starring: Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, BD Wong, Kieran Culkin

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

Twelve years after BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous came to an end, Edina Monsoon and Patsy Stone made their big screen debut with this 2016 film, which saw most of the original cast reprise their beloved roles for 90-minutes of unadulterated fun.

Starring Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley as glamorous alcoholics Edina Monsoon and Patsy Stone, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie picks up with the pair who, now in their 60's, attend a fashion event in the hopes that Patsy can become Kate Moss's new PR agent. However, when the duo accidentally knock the supermodel into the River Thames, they decide to flee the country to evade police and media scrutiny whilst searching for Kate themselves. With Julia Sawalha, Jane Horrocks and June Whitfield returning for the film and cameos from countless celebrities, this fun comedy is a charming comeback for the iconic characters Edina and Patsy, and is a highly enjoyable watch for fans of the original series.

Starring: Joanna Lumley, Jennifer Saunders, Julia Sawalha, Jane Horrocks, June Whitfield

Raya and the Last Dragon

Following the lead of Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon skipped cinemas entirely and is only available through Premier Access until it becomes free for subscribers on 4th June 2021. Don't let the £19.99 price put you off, however - the film is a visually stunning journey following Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) as she searches for the last surviving dragon in the fantasy realm of Kumundra.

Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim

Flora & Ulysses

The next legendary screen duo is upon us - and yes, one of them is a superhero squirrel. Based on the beloved children's novel of the same name, Flora & Ulysses follows a 10-year-old girl who befriends a squirrel who turns out to have superpowers, leading to all sorts of adventures. One for all the family.

Starring: Matilda Lawler, Alyson Hannigan, Ben Schwartz, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Danny Pudi

Moulin Rouge

This 2001 musical drama from Baz Luhrmann stars Nicole Kidman as a cabaret actress who falls in love with a young poet played by Ewan McGregor in the Montmartre Quarter of Paris.

Packed full of modern day songs and mash-ups, this theatrical love story will be your cup of tea if you're a fan of Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom, Romeo + Juliet and The Great Gatsby, and with award-winning performances from Kidman, McGregor and Jim Broadbent.

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, Jim Broadbent, John Leguizamo, Richard Roxburgh

Independence Day

A classic sci-fi epic from Roland Emmerich, Independence Day stars Will Smith as Captain Steven Hiller, a pilot and aspiring astronaut who leads the attack against invading aliens threatening the existence of Earth.

With Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, Judd Hirsch and Harvey Fierstein making up the cast of this 1996 blockbuster, Independence Day is essential viewing for those extraterrestrial-filled spectaculars.

Starring: Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, Judd Hirsch, Margaret Colin, Randy Quaid

The Maze Runner

The 2014 adaptation of James Dashner's dystopian novel The Maze Runner is just one of the films introduced to Disney Plus by Star.

Starring Dylan O'Brien, the first film in the franchise follows 16-year-old Thomas who wakes up with no memory of who he is in the centre of a maze filled with other confused teenagers. A sci-fi adventure full of dark and unpredictable turns, The Maze Runner is perfect for those still reeling from The Hunger Games and Divergent franchises ending.

Starring: Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Will Poulter, Patricia Clarkson

The Favourite

This black period comedy from The Lobster's Yorgos Lanthimos is an eccentric yet rewarding watch, mainly down to an Oscar-winning performance from the excellent Olivia Colman.

Set in 1711, The Favourite looks at Queen Anne's royal court and the rivalry between two cousins, Duchess Sarah of Marlborough (Rachel Weisz) and Abigail Masham (Emma Stone), as they compete to be the Queen's favourite.

Starring: Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Considering the stress we've all had to endure lately, you'd be forgiven if you wanted to get into the festive spirit a little early - and there's no better way to do that then by sitting down with a good Christmas movie.

Fortunately, Disney Plus is home to some of the very best, including Jim Henson's marvellous Muppet Christmas Carol, which remains one of the best adaptations of Charles Dickens' classic ghost story.

Michael Caine stars as the selfish Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by three ghosts on the night of Christmas Eve who demand that he change his ways, lest he be punished in the afterlife.

The Great Gonzo is a standout as narrator Charles Dickens, Kermit and Miss Piggy portray the down-on-their-luck Cratchits, and a number of other familiar (puppet) faces appear throughout.

It's an uplifting story with some lovely songs and big laughs throughout; Christmas wouldn't be the same without it.

Starring: Michael Caine, Steven Mackintosh and The Muppets

Onward

Pixar's Onward follows elf brothers Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt) as they begin their journey to find a magical stone that will allow them to spend one more day with their late father... or at least his legs.

When their mother Laurel realises they're missing, she teams up with a creature part-lion, bat and scorpion named The Manticore to find them.

Touching, funny and magnificently animated, Onward bears all the hallmarks of a classic Pixar film, yet still manages to stand on its own two feet (no pun intended).

Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Mel Rodriguez, Kyle Bornheimer

Black is King

The latest visual album from musician Beyonce landed exclusively on Disney Plus and wowed critics with its powerful themes and imagery.

Partly inspired by the story of The Lion King, the story follows a young prince exiled from his kingdom after his father dies, who goes on a profound personal journey that empowers him to reclaim the throne.

The ambitious film was produced over the course of a year across three continents, with incredible dances, costumes and sets that showcase the beauty of the African continent.

Starring: Beyoncé, Folajomi Akinmurele, Nyaniso Ntsikelelo Dzedze, Nandi Madida

The Call of the Wild

Based on Jack London's 1903 novel of the same name, The Call of the Wild follows Buck, a St. Bernard cross whose cushy life in sunny California uprooted when he's abducted and shipped to the Alaskan Yukon. He soon meets loner John Thornton (Harrison Ford), an experienced frontiersman and the two go on to form a strong bond whilst experiencing the adventure of a lifetime.

The Call of the Wild is a heartwarming adaptation of London's classic novel, with a stand-out performance from a gruff Ford that's bound to make any dog-lover shed a tear or two.

Starring: Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Cara Gee, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford

Edward Scissorhands

Tim Burton's gothic fantasy romance might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Disney, but the film is included on the platform due to the takeover of 20th Century Fox - the studio behind this movie.

Released back in 1990, Edward Scissorhands remains both one of Burton's best films and a career highlight for Johnny Depp, who plays the titular synthetic man, who is framed for a crime he doesn't commit after being taken in by a kindly saleswoman, while also falling in love with her daughter.

Unconventional and unforgettable, a simple description of this bewitching film can't quite do it justice, and there's good reason it is now regarded as a bonafide classic.

Starring: Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, Dianne Wiest, Anthony Michael Hall, Kathy Baker, Vincent Price and Alan Arkin.

Home Alone

Home Alone might be a Christmas film, but let's be honest - it's one of those comfort movies that you can happily watch at any time of year, even the middle of summer!

Macaulay Culkin stars as an eight year old who is left to fend for himself when his family accidentally leave for holiday without him, but his delight at having the whole house to himself diminishes when he finds himself having to do battle with a pair of incompetent thieves played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

There have been several sequels since - and a planned TV series reboot for Disney Plus is currently in the works - but so far nothing even gets close to the magic and warmth of the 1990 original.

Starring: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard and Catherine O'Hara

Mulan

The hugely anticipated live action remake of animated classic Mulan finally arrived on the service in September after forgoing a cinema release.

Like the '90s original, the fearless young protagonist must disguise herself as a man to save her ailing father from serving in the Imperial Army, battling northern invaders in China in the process.

But as much as there are similarities, there are lots of changes from the original as well - you won't find any talking dragon companions or musical numbers in this altogether more gritty adaptation, which has been given a 12A age rating.

Starring: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Tzi Ma, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Ron Yuan, Gong Li, and Jet Li

Spies in Disguise

An excellent voice cast including Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones and Ben Mendelsohn lend their voices to this animated comedy about a super spy and a scientist who are forced to work together despite their personalities being polar opposites.

When a science experiment goes wrong, the spy (Smith) is accidentally turned into a pigeon - hence Spies in Disguise - and the two must do their utmost to prevent a cybernetic terrorist from seeking revenge, while attempting to return the agent to his human form.

Starring: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka

The One and Only Ivan

Bryan Cranston. A stray dog voiced by Danny DeVito. Stellar source material. The One and Only Ivan, the new Disney Plus live-action movie has a lot going for it. And that’s even before we get into the film’s tear-jerker of a plot.

It follows a gorilla named Ivan (voiced by Sam Rockwell), Stella the elephant (Angelina Jolie) and Bob the dog (DeVito) who live in a cage at the top of a US mall. They have no recollection how they got there, but know the mall is owned by Mack (Bryan Cranston).

Although seemingly content with life, something changes in Ivan when Ruby, an abused elephant join the group. As the synopsis says, it “causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be.”

Starring: Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Brooklynn Prince, Chaka Khan and Ron Funches

Hamilton

Hamilton – the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical that took the world by storm – has arrived on Disney Plus for all theatre fans to see. This filmed version of the original Broadway production tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton (Miranda), from his marriage to Elizabeth Schuyler (Phillipa Soo) and his efforts against the British to his rivalry with Aaron Burr (Leslie Odom Jr.) and his eventual demise. With a soundtrack of hit hip-hop influenced songs, you'll be left Satisfied by this Tony Award-winning musical. If you're at all unsure, check out RadioTimes.com's Hamilton review.

Starring: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Jonathan Groff.

Frozen II

The singing sisters of Arendelle are back in this magical sequel to Disney's smash hit Frozen. Released last year, Frozen II sees Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad) venture into the unknown to learn the origins of Elsa's icy powers. With a soundtrack just as enchanting as its predecessor, this animated musical will have you humming its hits long after you finish watching. Click here to read our Frozen II review.

Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Jason Ritter and Martha Plimpton.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

In the final instalment of the Star Wars saga, Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) lead the Resistance against Kylo Ren and the First Order once and for all. You can expect fast-paced plots, plenty of action and lots of familiar faces, from films old and new. See what you make of the final film by streaming now or read our Rise of Skywalker review.

Starring: Daisey Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant and Lupita Nyong'o.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Angelina Jolie was back in her spectacular title role in Disney’s Maleficent 2 which launched on Disney Plus on 15 May. The sequel to the first film is set five years on, where Aurora (Elle Fanning) rules as Queen with Maleficent as protector. After a Queen from a neighbouring kingdom plots against Maleficent, she flees and finds herself encountering other fairies in hiding from humans. But will the end of their struggle be through peace or war?

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, David Gyasi, Jenn Murray, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville and Imelda Staunton.

Free Solo

Just in case climbing the 3,000-foot granite El Capitan wall in California wasn’t tough enough, extreme athlete Alex Honnold decided to take the feat to another level in 2017: he attempted it without rope.

Why? That’s exactly what this documentary digs into. While showing the nail-biting ascent itself – described by many as the top athletic achievement in human history – Free Solo offers an intimate portrayal of Honnold, revealing the insane levels he undergoes to achieve perfectionism in life. A thrilling and surprisingly emotional watch.

Starring: Alex Honnold

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Set days before Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, this anthology adventure set in a galaxy far far away explores the story of Jyn Erso, a prisoner of the Empire who is set free by the Rebellion. Visually stunning and featuring Darth Vader at his most fearsome, Rogue One is regarded by many fans as the best Star Wars title of the 21st Century.

Starring: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen, and Forest Whitaker.

Avatar

A cultural phenomenon and the highest-grossing film worldwide for nearly a decade, Avatar was a visual effects marvel when it was released in 2009. And with four sequels on the way, it’s a great time to delve back into Pandora, an alien world relentlessly mined for resources by humans.

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver

Lady and the Tramp

Not only does this live-action remake of the classic 1955 Disney animation comes with a voice cast including Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux, but it’s completely packed with adorable pooches. No longer set in Paris the action moves to New Orleans. If the Lady and the Tramp remake leaves you hankering after the original don't worry, there's Lady and the Tramp (1955 original) to watch and Lady and The Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure.

Starring: Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Janelle Monáe, and Sam Elliott

Togo

A Disney Plus original, this is the true story of an epic Alaskan adventure undertaken by Leonhard Seppala (Spiderman's Willem Dafoe) and his dog, Togo, in the treacherous winter of 1925. Tasked with picking up a much-needed vaccine this simple story is packed full of heart.

Starring: Willem Dafoe, Julianne Nicholson, Christopher Heyerdahl, Michael Gaston, Michael McElhatton, Jamie McShane, Michael Greyeyes

10 Things I Hate About You

The breakthrough film for stars Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, this charming teen rom-com is a cheeky retelling of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew in a 1990s US High School setting.

Starring Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Larisa Oleynik

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

The film that introduced the world to rough-around-the-edges pirate Captain Jack Sparrow and so much more: as well as kick-starting one of the biggest franchises in cinema, the first Pirates of the Caribbean adventure plunged viewers into a story of romance, action and a ship of the undead.

Starring: Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley and Geoffrey Rush

Also available to watch on Disney Plus:

Pirates of The Caribbean: At World's End

Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Pirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

The Sword in the Stone

Although coming out to mixed reviews on its 1963 release, this classic retelling of the legend of King Arthur is now fondly remembered for its enchanting characters – including an unhinged Merlin. And with a live-action remake on the way, we definitely recommend pulling out the original.

Starring: Rickie Sorensen, Karl Swenson, Junius Matthews, Sebastian Cabot, Norman Alden, and Martha Wentworth

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Another Disney Plus original, this adaptation of the best-selling book of the same name follows young Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total operate a detective agency.

Starring: Winslow Fegley, Ophelia Lovibond and Craig Robinson

Zootopia (AKA: Zootropolis)

Holding a massive 98 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this animated animal story took over a billion dollars at the box office when released in 2016. Fast, funny and genuinely touching at times, Zootopia delves into the life of new bunny police officer Judy Hopps, who has just made a big jump to the city.

Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate

Inside Out

Hailed as one of the best Pixar films to date – if not the best – Inside Out takes viewers inside the mind of child Riley. Specifically, we’re taken to her mind’s control centre where her emotions – Joy (Amy Poehler), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Mindy Kaling) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith) – advise her through everyday life.

Frozen

At its core, Frozen is a simple story: a fearless princess sets off to find her estranged sister with the help of a rugged iceman, his loyal reindeer, and a snowman brought to life. However, it’s the film’s beautiful animation, clever dialogue and singalong soundtrack that make it unmissable.

Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana

Also available to watch on Disney Plus:

Olaf's Frozen Adventure

Frozen Fever

The Emperor's New Groove

If you’re looking for big laughs, put this on. Packed with Disney's signature family-friendly quips, alongside some surprisingly clever meta gags, The Emperor's New Groove – a story of an Incan ruler transformed into a llama – is one of the best-animated comedies on Disney Plus. Much-underrated.

Starring: David Spade, John Goodman, Eartha Kitt, Patrick Warburton, and Wendie Malick

Also available to watch on Disney Plus:

The Emperor's New Groove 2: Kronk's New Groove

The Princess Diaries

Before release, many predicted this coming-of-age adventure – the story of US teen Mia learning she is heir to a European kingdom – would be a complete failure. However, a winning performance from lead Anne Hathaway and a wit-stuffed script won over audiences and turned the movie into an instant classic.

Starring: Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, Héctor Elizondo, Heather Matarazzo, Mandy Moore, Caroline Goodall

Also available to watch on Disney Plus:

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Mulan

Although the 2020 live-action remake contains some mesmerising set pieces, it’s missing a few missing ingredients that made 1998’s Mulan so fondly remembered: unforgettable sing-a-long tracks, love interest Captain Li Shang and, of course, Mushu the dragon. From the cast to the laughs the original Mulan is a great family-friendly movie.

Starring: Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, Miguel Ferrer and BD Wong

Also available to watch on Disney Plus:

Mulan II

Hocus Pocus

With Hocus Pocus 2 officially greenlit for a Disney Plus future release, it’s time to revisit the original Sanderson sisters, witches who keep alive by sucking the souls of children. Can two teens and a talking cat stop them? We won't spoil it, but this is a movie that can be watched any time of year - even if it's just for Bette Midler singing Spell on You.

Starring: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy

Avengers: Endgame

The ultimate comic-book crossover movie, Endgame brings Marvel’s infinity saga to an end with an epic fight between supervillain Thanos and Earth’s mightiest heroes. Scroll down for the full Marvel list.

Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Josh Brolin

Stargirl

Described as a “tender and offbeat coming-of-age story”, this Disney Plus original is based on New York Times’ best-selling young adult novel of the same name. It follows confident and colourful highschooler Stargirl Caraway, who changes the life of fellow student Leo Borlock.

Starring: Grace VanderWaal, Graham Verchere, Giancarlo Esposito, Karan Brar, Darby Stanchfield

Thor: Ragnarok

Colourful, exciting and damn fun: Ragnarok was a major change from Thor films of past. This instalment to the franchise follows the lightning warrior as he tries to prevent Ragnarok – the end of the Asgardian civilisation – at the hands of the ruthless Hela.

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

A favourite instalment of the space saga for many Star Wars fans, the dark sequel to A New Hope sees Jedi Luke Skywalker take on Darth Vader’s insidious empire, with the help of friends Han Solo and Princess Leia – plus new mentor Yoda. We'd recommend a nice long weekend binge of all the Star Wars movies. Full list is below, just scroll down.

Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, David Prowse, Kenny Baker

Moana

This Disney animated adventure features Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as a singing demigod. And if you needed more reason to watch, the story of the titular teen chosen by the ocean itself to reunite a mystical relic with the goddess Te Fiti, makes Moana worth a watch.

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger, Alan Tudyk

Big Hero 6

Don’t worry, you haven’t missed the first five films. Big Hero 6 is actually based on the Marvel comic of the same name, a story of Hiro Hamada, a robotics prodigy who joins a group of five other high-tech heroes.

Starring: Scott Adsit, Ryan Potter, Daniel Henney, T.J. Miller, Jamie Chung

Freaky Friday (2003)

One of the best body-swap films you’ll see (sorry, Jumanji), this remake of the 1976 classic sees upright therapist Tessa and her daughter, aspiring rock star teen Anna, wake up inside each other's bodies.

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Harold Gould, Chad Michael Murray

Also available to watch on Disney Plus:

Freaky Friday (2018)

Freaky Friday (1977)

The Parent Trap (1998)

The tale of two identical sisters (both played by a young Lindsay Lohan) separated at birth and brought together by a scheme to reunite their divorced parents.

Starring: Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson

Also available to watch on Disney Plus:

The Parent Trap (1961)

George of the Jungle

Children of the '90s will already be familiar with George of the Jungle, but Disney’s charming Tarzan spoof deserves to be introduced to the next generation. The film stars Brendan Fraser in his glorious prime and packs several other funny performances, including John Cleese as an academic gorilla named Ape.

Brendan Fraser, Leslie Mann, Thomas Haden Church, Richard Roundtree

Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

This acclaimed comedy from Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis amazed audiences with its visual effects in 1988 and they remain very impressive to this day. Bob Hoskins stars as private detective Eddie Valiant, who crosses paths with a number of iconic cartoon characters to get to the bottom of a mysterious murder.

Starring: Bob Hoskins, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Cassidy, Charles Fleischer

The Jungle Book (2016)

Director Jon Favreau breathes new life into one of Disney’s most iconic animated films. The Jungle Book features stunning visual effects and action sequences.

Young actor Neel Sethi does an excellent job as Mowgli, holding his own against an all-star voice cast that includes Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson, Idris Elba and Christopher Walken.

Starring: Neel Sethi, Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba

Also available to watch on Disney Plus UK

Muppets Most Wanted

One of the most recent adventures in the Muppets long and storied history, Muppets Most Wanted sees the beloved characters mixed up in an international crime caper. Ricky Gervais and Tina Fey take leading roles among a host of A-list cameos, as Kermit the Frog’s devious doppelgänger wreaks havoc with the group’s world tour.

Starring: Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell, Tina Fey, Steve Whitmire

Up

Without a doubt one of Pixar’s greatest films, Up is a triumph and arguably their biggest tear-jerker to date. An old man sets out to honour his late wife by going on the adventure they always talked about, unintentionally taking an enthusiastic young boy scout with him. Their dangerous journey is both heartfelt and hilarious, an absolute must-watch.

Starring: Edward Asner, Jordan Nagai, John Ratzenberger, Christopher Plummer

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Among the many distinct corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man has carved out a niche that is appropriately small scale. Scott Lang’s second adventure sees him team up with former flame Hope van Dyne to fight a mysterious new villain. Paul Rudd is affable as ever opposite Lost star Evangeline Lilly, while Michael Peña remains a scene-stealer as their dim-witted friend Luis.

Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

Star Wars fans won’t be able to resist this in-depth look into the making of the original trilogy, including the first film’s famously troubled production. Featuring interviews with creator George Lucas and stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, Empire of Dreams offers unprecedented insight into some of the most influential films of all time.

Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher

X-Men: Days of Future Past

When people talk about the best superhero movies ever made, X-Men: Days of Future Past deserves at least a mention. The star-studded cast of the original films and the prequels join forces for an action-packed time travel epic, which packs a number of rewarding moments for veteran fans. Arguably, the franchise should have ended here on such a meteoric high note.

Starring: Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence

Holes

A smart family film packed with heart, Holes follows Stanley Yelnats (played by a young Shia LaBeouf), a luckless teen who’s sentenced to months of detention at Camp Green Lake for a crime he didn't commit. It’s there he and his fellow inmates are forced to shovel pits into the desert for what turns out to be a very special purpose. It’s a story we swear you’ll dig.

Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight

Lilo and Stitch

An adorable - but occasionally savage - blue alien is the star of this 2002 animated hit, Lilo and Stitch, which sees the curious creature escape from the lab in which he’d been genetically modified and form an unlikely friendship with a young Hawaiian girl.

Starring: Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders, Tia Carrere, David Ogden Stiers

101 Dalmatians (1996)

Glenn Close stars as iconic baddie Cruella De Vil in this remake of the beloved 1961 animation, which brought the action forward to the (then) modern-day and also starred Jeff Daniels, Joely Richardson and Hugh Laurie.

Starring: Glenn Close, Jeff Daniels, Joely Richardson, Joan Plowright, Hugh Laurie

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

The live-action remake of the Oscar-nominated animation from 1991 was a tremendous hit for Disney - with Emma Watson impressing in the role of Belle and a formidable ensemble cast including the likes of Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson.

Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Ian McKellen

Aladdin (2019)

The biggest box office hit of Disney’s live-action era, Guy Ritchie’s dazzling take on the street-rat-turned-Arabian-Prince tale will wow fans of the 1998 cartoon and newbies alike. No, it might not be as good as the original – Will Smith’s blue-tinted genie could never reach Robin Williams’ level, could he? – but 2019’s Aladdin still ain’t one to miss. Highlights include the updated soundtrack, impressive visual effects and a scene-stealing performance from Jasmine’s handmaiden Dalia (Nasim Pedrad).

Starring: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari

Cool Runnings

Cool Runnings is the hilarious underdog story of the Jamaican bobsled team who competed at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary remains one of the most eminently quotable films of the ‘90s - “Feel the Rhythm! Feel the Rhyme! Get on up, it's bobsled time!”

Starring: John Candy, Leon, Doug E. Doug, Rawle D. Lewis

Flubber

Robin Williams is on characteristically eccentric form in this fantasy comedy Flubber - written by John Hughes - which focuses on a mad professor who creates a mysterious rubber-like substance while trying to create a new source of energy.

Starring: Robin Williams, Marcia Gay Harden, Christopher McDonald, Ted Levine

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Let’s get this out the way now: Tim Burton’s take on the classic Lewis Carroll story is very Tim Burton. Revelling in gothic imagery and high-colour contrasts, it’s a visual treat for audiences – one featuring a mesmerising Johnny Depp performance as the Mad Hatter.

Starring: Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

One of the many hits of the Disney renaissance period in the ‘90s, The Hunchback of Notre Dame is based on the famous novel by Victor Hugo and tells the story of Quasimondo - a bell ringer who overcomes his shortcomings to help a Roma girl called Esmerelda.

Starring: Demi Moore, Jason Alexander, Mary Kay Bergman, Corey Burton

Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Perhaps the most underrated Disney animated feature outside of Treasure Planet, this sci-fi adventure dives into the life of cartographer Milo James Thatch (voiced to perfection by Michael J Fox) and his hunt for the submerged city. It’s a mission that brings him into contact with a team including leader Commander Lyle Tiberius Rourke, Italian demolitions expert Vinny Santorini, medic Dr Sweet and French geologist Gaetan "Mole" Molière. Atlantis: The Lost Empire is visually imaginative and beautifully drawn.

Cinderella (2015)

We’ll get this out of the way now: yes, this is the film that seemingly neutered the rugged appeal of Richard Madden, best known for his roles in Bodyguard and Game of Thrones. But this refreshing live-action take on the much-told fairytale is still worth your time. Why? Not only does Lily James offer a magical performance as the titular princess, but a mesmerising Cate Blanchett shines as the evil stepmother. Throw in Helena Bonham Carter as a hilarious Fairy Godmother and you’ve got a faithful, full-hearted and – most importantly – fun modern classic.

Starring: Lily James, Cate Blanchett, Richard Madden, Helena Bonham Carter

Mary Poppins Returns

Emily Blunt had big shoes to fill in this 2018 sequel to the 1964 musical, but she delivered a charming performance as the titular character. A cameo from Dick Van Dyke is one of many highlights in a delightful film filled with excellent musical numbers.

Starring: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

With a reboot in the works, you’ve got the perfect excuse to revisit this old-fashioned Disney caper. While short on solid special effects, this simple story of a shrinking ray gone wrong will charm children and adults alike. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids stars Rick Moranis as Wayne Szalinski, a wacky scientist who’s developed an electromagnetic machine that makes humans microscopic – as his neighbours’ children find out after he accidentally turns them into unwilling Micronauts.

Starring: Rick Moranis, Matt Frewer, Marcia Strassman

Tangled

One of the more recent entries into the Disney princess canon, Tangled tells the classic story of Rapunzel - the girl who escapes from captivity thanks to her extraordinarily long hair and a good-hearted thief.

Starring: Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Donna Murphy, Ron Perlman

Tron: Legacy

Dazzling visuals? Check. A stellar cast including Jeff Bridges and Michael Sheen? Check. A downright sizzling soundtrack from Daft Punk? Absolutely! Sequel to seminal 1982 sci-fi Tron, Legacy reboots the grid, a glowing blue digital frontier where all thought and experimentation can proceed at a vastly accelerated rate. It’s here where Sam Flynn searches for his missing father, Kevin Flynn, the protagonist from the first movie (once again played by Jeff Bridges). In short: if you’re looking for an adrenaline-fuelled feature film with high-concept visual effects, Tron: Legacy is for you.

Starring: Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde, Bruce Boxleitner

Atlantis Rising

Does Atlantis actually exist? That’s what Hollywood legend James Cameron tries to answer in this feature-length documentary using Greek philosopher Plato as a virtual treasure map. Does he actually find the fabled lost city and shake hands with a new civilisation? Owing to the lack of headlines about such a discovery, you can probably guess the answer. However, that doesn’t make this movie – one that ventures from Greece to the Atlantic Ocean, exploring by land, sea and air – any less thought-provoking.

Starring: James Cameron

Mrs Doubtfire

To all those who haven’t yet seen Mrs Doubtfire: stop what you’re doing. Switch your phone to flight mode. Put your dog in the kennel. Send the kids upstairs. Just do whatever you need to watch this Robin Williams masterpiece uninterrupted. In perhaps his greatest performance, this classic comedy follows Daniel, an out-of-work and recently-divorced actor dressing up as an elderly – and female – Scottish housekeeper to spend more time with his children. Packing laughs-a-plenty, the spectacularly slick story also has a warm centre, centring on the importance of family.

Starring: Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan

Toy Story 4

The epilogue we didn’t know we needed, the fourth and beautifully-crafted Toy Story wraps up the animated saga with a road trip and an unexpected detour. For fans of previous films, Toy Story 4 serves up the return of Bo Peep, while all viewers will fall in love with Forky, a new toy made out of a spork and pipe cleaner (you read that right). Although we can promise laughs throughout, we certainly can’t guarantee the emotional ending will leave you dry-eyed.

Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale

Artemis Fowl

The film adaptation of the beloved book series has become the first Disney movie to forgo a theatre release amid the coronavirus pandemic, going straight to Disney Plus instead. A release date is yet to be confirmed for Artemis Fowl, but fans will surely be excited to finally see the criminal mastermind and the fairies he must confront to rescue his father come to life - even if it's in a much smaller screen than originally intended.

Starring: Judi Dench, Colin Farrell, Nonso Anozie, Josh Gad, Ferdia Shaw

Marvel movies on Disney Plus UK

With new titles to be added, Disney Plus promises to host the majority of MCU:

Ant-Man

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Black Panther

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Eternals

Guardians of The Galaxy

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron

Marvel's The Avengers

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Thor

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: The Dark World

Of course that's not in watching order...

Star Wars movies on Disney Plus

Fortunately, you don’t need to fly to a galaxy far far away to see the Star Wars saga. Well, the majority of it, anyway.

Here’s what’s on offer:

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo: a Star Wars Story

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Empire Of Dreams: The Story of The Star Wars Trilogy

If you're wondering what order to watch them in because let's face it, it can be controversial, we have a guide to how to watch Star Wars in order. Warning: You'll have to wait a bit to watch Rise of Skywalker, it's not on Disney Plus UK yet.

Pixar movies on Disney Plus UK

Yes, Disney also owns Pixar, the folks behind the likes of Toy Story and Inside Out. We all know we're hitting play on Toy Story 4 as soon as we can, though if you need a cry go for Toy Story 3 (we're not over that heartbreaking burner scene yet). Here are the Pixar options on Disney Plus UK.

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Toy Story 4

A Bug's Life

Toy Story 2

Monsters Inc.

Monsters University

Finding Nemo

Finding Dory

The Incredibles

The Incredibles 2

Ratatouille

Coco

WALL-E

Cars

Cars 2

Cars 3

Brave

Inside Out

The Good Dinosaur

