Written by Charlie Huston – adapted from their novel of the same name – this new film has been described as a pacy, action-packed thriller and boasts some very big-name stars, including a certain former Doctor Who actor.

With the film's UK release date almost upon us, read on to find out how you can watch it.

Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler in Caught Stealing. Sony Pictures Entertainment

Caught Stealing releases in UK cinemas on Friday 29th August, the same date it comes out in the US. As for streaming, nothing's been announced as yet.

The exclusive theatrical release will see the film coming to cinema screens all across the UK, so head down to your local cinema from 29th August to catch it.

Caught Stealing cast – who stars in the film?

Caught Stealing has an impressive, large cast. Among the leading figures are:

Austin Butler as Henry 'Hank' Thompson

Regina King as Roman

Zoë Kravitz as Yvonne

Matt Smith as Russ

Liev Schreiber as Lipa

Vincent D'Onofrio as Shmully

Griffin Dunne as Paul

Bad Bunny as Colorado

The cast for the new film is led by Austin Butler – who, interestingly enough, was beaten to the Best Actor Oscar in 2023 for his performance in Elvis by Brendan Fraser's turn in Aronofsky's previous film The Whale.

There are also key roles for the likes of Regina King, Zoë Kravitz and Matt Smith, with the latter adopting a wildly different hairstyle for the role...

In addition to the stars listed above, Carol Kane, Tenoch Huerta, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Brill, Action Bronson, George Abud, Yuri Kolokolnikov and Nikita Kukushkin appear in supporting roles.

Caught Stealing plot – what is it about?

With a relatively vague synopsis stating that "burned-out ex-baseball player Hank Thompson unexpectedly finds himself amidst the criminal underbelly of 1990s New York City", details about Caught Stealing are seemingly deliberately under wraps for now.

Those who have read Huston's original novel will know that the plot centres around Hank's life of relative normality being turned upside down after a request from his punk-rock neighbour, Russ, to take care of his cat for a little while.

Launched into the New York criminal underworld, Hank is thrown in way over his head – and he has to find out why so many people want to see him dead.

Caught Stealing trailer

You can watch the trailer for Caught Stealing here:

Caught Stealing releases in UK cinemas on Friday 29 August 2025.

