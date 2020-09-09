Upcoming new phones 2020 – iPhone 12, Google Pixel 5 and more

Summer may be over but there’s still plenty to look forward to in 2020 – including several snazzy new mobile launches.

Advertisement

We got a flurry of new releases in March despite the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress, and now is the time for the second wave of releases ahead of the all-important Christmas sales.

See below for all the latest handsets yet to come – many of which may be on offer this Black Friday…

If you don’t want to wait, here are some of the best mobile deals and sim-only contract bargains you can buy right now.

iPhone 12

Amazon

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB Camera : 12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto and LIDAR sensor

: 12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto and LIDAR sensor Processor: Apple A14

Apple A14 Screen size: 5.4-6.7 inches

5.4-6.7 inches 5G support: Yes

Yes Lightning charger

Price: Starting at £700

Starting at £700 Release date: Q4 2020

Let’s get the big one out of the way – coronavirus may have shifted Apple’s usual clockwork release schedule slightly, but the iPhone 12 is still very much expected later this year. Most of the specs are based on leaks and speculation for now, but a new square-based design, 5G connectivity and faster processor are all likely, as well as a LIDAR scanner on the premium models.

Here are the best iPhone 11 deals you can buy right now as well as matching iPhone 11 cases.

Google Pixel 5

Storage: At least 64GB

At least 64GB Camera: TBC – two or three rear cameras expected

TBC – two or three rear cameras expected Processor: Snapdragon 765

Snapdragon 765 Screen size: 6 inches

6 inches 5G support: Yes

Yes Reverse wireless charging

Price: $699 (£528)

$699 (£528) Release date: October 2020

While Google has confirmed the 5G Pixel 5 is coming this year, they have revealed precious little else about their flagship smartphone. Rumours suggest Google will be slashing the price to compete with the iPhone 12, but will hopefully improve upon the cameras and storage of the Pixel 4.

Motorola Razr 2

Motorola

Storage: 256GB

256GB Camera: 48MP main and 20MP selfie

48MP main and 20MP selfie Processor: Snapdragon 765

Snapdragon 765 Screen size: 6.2 inches

6.2 inches 5G support: Yes

Yes Price : £1499

: £1499 Release date: Autumn 2020

Flip phones continue their comeback, with veteran mobile manufacturer Motorola producing their update of the foldable Razr. The phone is confirmed to be unveiled at an event in September 2020 for a likely imminent release and is expected to add 5G support, a faster processor, and double the storage of the original.

Microsoft Surface Duo

Storage: 128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB Camera: 11MP f/2.0 camera

11MP f/2.0 camera Processor: Snapdragon 855

Snapdragon 855 Screen size: 5.6 inches folded, 8.3 inches unfolded

5.6 inches folded, 8.3 inches unfolded 5G support: no

no Price: $1399 (£1072)

$1399 (£1072) Release date: 10th September (US)

Unlike most phones on this list, we’ve known about this one for a while, having been unveiled all the way back in October 2019. This also means we know a lot about the dual-screen tablet – with the main draw being that it can fold all the way around, letting you use the two screens together, or run different apps on both screens at the same time.

The Microsoft Surface Duo is currently only available to pre-order at the US Microsoft Store.

LG Wing

Storage: 128GB

128GB Camera: TBC

TBC Processor: Snapdragon 765

Snapdragon 765 Screen size: 6.8 inches

6.8 inches 5G support: rumoured

rumoured Price: TBC – expect £1000+

TBC – expect £1000+ Release date: Autumn 2020

Not wanting to be left out of the dual-screen craze, LG’s Wing takes a different approach, with a top screen that can seemingly be rotated from portrait to landscape orientation. Not much is known about the phone other than the cryptic advert above, with all set to be revealed at a launch event on 14th September.

Sony Xperia 5 II

Storage: 128GB

128GB Camera: 12 MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, 12 MP telephoto

12 MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, 12 MP telephoto Processor: Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865 Screen size: 6.1 inches

6.1 inches 5G support: Yes

Yes Price: At least £699

At least £699 Release date: Autumn 2020

With the Xperia 1 getting an upgrade in the form of the Xperia 1 II, it seems only fair the more compact Xperia 5 gets the same treatment. The 5G phone will reportedly be unveiled on 17th September, with a likely October release date.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

Storage: 128GB

128GB Camera: 12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto

12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto Processor: Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865 Screen size: 6.4 inches

6.4 inches 5G support: Yes

Yes Price: Around £579

Around £579 Release date: October 2020

Samsung usually launches a cheaper lite edition of their flagship Galaxy S series a few months after launch, though this time it’ll reportedly be called the “Fan Edition” for some reason. Expect many of the S20 features available with a choice of colours at a more affordable price.

Nokia 9.3 PureView

Storage: 128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB Camera: 108 MP wide, 13MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto, 32 MP selfie

108 MP wide, 13MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto, 32 MP selfie Processor: Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865 Screen size: 6.7 inches

6.7 inches 5G support: Yes

Yes Price: Around $799 (£602)

Around $799 (£602) Release date: October 2020

Previously thought to be named the 9.2 PureView, Nokia has been rumoured to update the Nokia 9 for a while with nothing announced just yet. Nokia has reportedly been working on getting the speedy new Snapdragon 865 processor working with their innovative five-camera system – so we’re expecting great things.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Storage: 256GB

256GB Camera: 12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto

12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto Processor: Snapdragon 865 Plus

Snapdragon 865 Plus Screen size: 6.2 inches folded, 7.6 inches unfolded

6.2 inches folded, 7.6 inches unfolded 5G support: Yes

Yes Price: £1799

£1799 Release date: 18th September

Samsung’s second attempt at a foldable has fixed many of the faults of the original, with a bigger screen, better specs and improved cameras. If you’re willing to shell out, this is one of the better foldable phones around.

Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro

Storage: 128GB , 256GB

128GB 256GB Camera: 50MP main, 20MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto (P40), 50MP wide, 80MP cine sensor, Time of Flight sensor (P40 Pro)

50MP main, 20MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto (P40), 50MP wide, 80MP cine sensor, Time of Flight sensor (P40 Pro) Processor: Kirin 1000

Kirin 1000 Screen size: 6.4 inches, 6.7 inches

6.4 inches, 6.7 inches 5G support: Yes

Yes Price: £700, £970

£700, £970 Release date: October 2020

Not much is confirmed about Huawei’s 2020 flagship phones, but design leaks suggest a focus on the camera with a big camera roundel on the rear. There are rumours of a new operating system, but the Mate 40 and 40 Pro are still expected to use Android (minus the Google Play Store).

Huawei Mate X2

Storage: 512GB

512GB Camera: 40MP wide, 8MP telephoto, 16MP ultra-wide, Time-of-Flight sensor

40MP wide, 8MP telephoto, 16MP ultra-wide, Time-of-Flight sensor Processor: Kirin 995

Kirin 995 Screen size: 8.3 inches

8.3 inches 5G support: TBC

TBC Price: TBC – around £2000

TBC – around £2000 Release date: TBC 2020

Very little is known about Huawei’s next foldable, except that it will supposedly fold inwards rather than outwards. We may see more revealed along with the Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro.

Advertisement

For more news, visit our Technology section.