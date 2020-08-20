Best Amazon Echo deals ahead of Black Friday 2020

While smart home devices have become commonplace in the last few years, the Amazon Echo smart speaker was one of the first of its kind to reach the mass market.

With the help of Amazon’s AI voice assistant Alexa, owners of Amazon Echo devices can get up-to-date weather and traffic notifications, play music and even control other smart technology in their house such as thermostats and lights.

There are also various Amazon Echo products available depending on the user’s needs. While the standard Amazon Echo offers Dolby-powered audio, those with limited space may prefer the smaller Amazon Echo Dot. Alternatively, the Amazon Echo Show is ideal for those who are more visual or fancy watching their favourite TV show while they cook.

There are already some great offers on Amazon Echo devices but with Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day events taking place later this year, it is likely smart home products like these will reduce even further in price.

If you are looking to take advantage of these Amazon Echo deals, make sure your smart home products are compatible with the help of our guide to Alexa compatible devices.

Where to buy the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot

The extensive Amazon Echo range is available at a number of retailers including Amazon, Currys PC World and Argos.

We’ve uncovered the latest Amazon Echo deals below so that you can get the Alexa device that is right for you at the best price possible.

Best price for Amazon Echo

The Amazon Echo is one of the retailer’s best-selling devices. Offering voice assistant Alexa, the Echo has the ability to help you schedule meetings, write shopping lists, make hands-free calls along with day-to-day tasks like checking the weather or traffic.

Powered by Dolby, the Amazon Echo offers 360° audio and adjustable equaliser settings so that you can fine tune your listening experience to suit you. If you have more than one Amazon Echo device, you can also connect them to play through the house or use it like an intercom to talk to family members in other rooms.

Best price for Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon

Smaller than the standard Amazon Echo, the Amazon Echo Dot has become the brand’s most popular smart speaker.

It has a lot of the same functions as the larger device including voice controls thanks to Alexa, 360° omni-directional microphones for hands-free calls, along with playing music. However, this newer model (3rd Gen) has been found to have significantly better quality and louder sound than the previous Echo Dot models.

Best price for Amazon Echo Show

With a 10 inch HD touch screen, the Echo Show can be used to make video calls, watch YouTube videos while you cook and can double-up as a digital photo frame when not in use.

Compatible smart devices such as security cameras or front door cameras can also be voice-controlled or managed on the Echo Show’s screen.

