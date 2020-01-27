When is the PS5 released in the UK? What will the new Sony Playstation cost?

The Sony Playstation has now been a part of gaming and entertainment life for a quarter of a century, with the first units arriving in lounges and bedrooms around the world in 1994. Of course the console has been through a lot of changes and generations since then. The most recent full reboot of the popular console happened in 2013 when the PS4 was released, with a PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro joining the Playstation family in 2016.

But with nearly seven years having passed since the PS4, it’s no wonder that gaming fans can barely contain their excitement at the prospect of a completely new console in 2020, the hugely anticipated PS5.

But what do we know about this brand new Playstation, when will it be available to buy in the UK and across the world, how much might it cost and what games can we expect to be available on release? Read on to find out more…

What details are rumoured about the Sony PS5?

When lead system architect Mark Cerny gave an interview with Wired magazine in April 2019, the world began to discover a little more about the next generation Playstation that Sony have been working on for four years.

Although tight-lipped about the exact capabilities of the new device, the article made clear that Sony would be delivering a fundamental change in the gaming experience for users – a real step up from the PS4 or it’s Slim and Pro cousins.

Since then a number of other details have been revealed and rumoured about the next generation console including:

The console is expected to have an 8-core, 16-thread CPU.

The graphics are expected to run on a variant of AMD’s Navi family.

The new console will have custom SSD storage built in.

The internal Blu-ray drive is expected to run 100GB discs and Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The PS5 is expected to have a revamped user interface

The controller is reported to have variable resistance triggers for a more immersive gameplay experience.

When will the PS5 be released in the UK and globally?

It is expected that the next generation console from Sony, thought to be called the Playstation 5, will be released later this year. Sony have now said it will be in time for the 2020 holiday season, which leads us to assume an October, November 2020 or December 2020 release to coincide with the lucrative Christmas present and holiday gift market. Exact UK dates have yet to be confirmed.

How much will the PS5 cost?

Although no hardware cost details have been officially released so far for the PS5, many analysts and industry insiders have predicted the console may retail around the $499 price point, meaning it could be around £449 in the UK market. However, at this stage this is merely speculation, and we’ll have to wait for a further announcement from Sony to find out.

What games will be available on the PS5 at launch?

PS5 launch titles are expected to include Godfall, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Gods and Monsters.

Although all yet to be confirmed, rumoured high-profile titles in development for the PS5 include:

Horizon Zero Dawn 2, God of War, Call of Duty: Black Ops 5, Dragon Age 4, Ghost of Tsushima, Sniper Elite 5, Assassin’s Creed: Kingdom, Uncharted 5, Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Elder Scrolls VI, Spider-Man 2,