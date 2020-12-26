Who is The Masked Singer? Season 2 spoilers, theories and clues revealed

2020 might’ve been a less than stellar year, but thank goodness for The Masked Singer, which delighted us with its outrageous outfits and bonkers celebrity reveals at the start of the year and is returning tonight (Saturday, 26th December) for a second series.

There are one or two changes in store: replacing Ken Jeong is comedian Mo Gilligan, joining the judges’ panel alongside the returning Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora, with Joel Dommett back as host.

You can also expect a whole host of new colourful costumed characters, with six masked performers taking to the stage in the first episode of the new series.

But who is that behind the mask? Join us as we update this page live with all the latest clues!

Who is Alien?

Meet Alien, who hopes to dazzle earthlings with out-of-this-world performances.

Songs:

Week One – Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa

Clues:

A wedding dress.

The VT took place in a crime scene.

They are fashionable with a possible connection to modelling.

Alien says: “I have never been invaded but I have been part of a battle.”

Guesses:

Gillian Anderson

Sophie Dahl

Lily Allen

Hannah Cooper

Who is Sausage?

Sausage is all wrapped up in a newspaper, but will they be the talk of the town?

Songs:

Week One – Skin by Rag’n’Bone Man

Clues:

This is a female sausage.

They have a strong connection to the beach and the coast.

She is a girly girl who “loves a bit of glam”.

Sausage says: “My performances are something of a balancing act.”

Guesses:

Maya Jama

Billie Piper

Ella Henderson

Meghan Trainor

Who is Dragon?

Dragon is a cutie but when they open their mouth to sing, can they bring the fire?

Songs:

Week One – You’ve Got a Friend in Me by Randy Newman

Clues:

A picture of money inside a house

Dragon says they “mustn’t drag on” – possible drag connection

Rainbow coloured costume – possible LGBTQ ally

Dragon says: “I might be cute but sometimes I have a fiery temper!”

Guesses:

Jessie Tyler Ferguson

Kevin McCloud

Dion Dublin

Sandi Toksvig

Who is Seahorse?

Seahorse is a beautiful marine creature who will be hoping their singing goes swimmingly.

Who is Viking?

Viking is armed with a sword and wearing a helmet – the person behind the elaborate costume is clearly taking this battle seriously!

Who is Blob?

Blob has many eyes but will all eyes and ears be on this colourful monster?

Who is Harlequin?

Harlequin could be a joker in the pack or a stunning singer…

Who is Swan?

Swan will be confidently swanning into town but when swan sings, will they ruffle feathers in the competition?

Songs:

Week One – That Don’t Impress Me Much by Shania Twain

Clues:

They say that they are loyal, strong and independent.

They have “the freedom to spread their wings”.

They have two interesting connections, one that is to the ballroom and one that is royal.

Swan says: “My career has been very honoured.”

Guesses:

Michelle Visage

Kimberly Wyatt

Ashley Roberts

Darcey Bussell

Who is Bush Baby?

Bush Baby is an adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will their voice match the cute appearance?

Who is Badger?

Badger steps out of the sett but will this badger stand out from the crowd?

Songs:

Week One – Feeling Good by Michael Buble

Clues:

Used to being anonymous

Not easily recognised on the street

Possible motorbike enthusiast

Badger says: “I see things like a virtual world!”

Guesses:

David Myers

Jay Kay

Idris Elba

Andy Serkis

Who is Robin?

Rockin’ Robin will be hoping to deliver tweet harmonies and show that he’s not just for Christmas, but planning to go the distance.

Songs:

Week One – Can’t Stop the Feeling! by Justin Timberlake

Clues:

Robin is “fast on their feet” and “ready to go the distance”.

The VT showed Albert Square from EastEnders.

They have been “trained” and have “fighting feet”.

Robin said: “I may be a Robin, but I’ve been known to fly without wings.”

Guesses:

Amir Khan

Bruno Mars

Yung Filly

Joe Swash

Who is Grandfather Clock?

Grandfather Clock is the original Tik Tok and will be making every second on stage count.

The Masked Singer returns on Boxing Day on ITV. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.