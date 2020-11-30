Who left the castle? Full list of I’m A Celebrity 2020 eliminated stars

It only feels like yesterday we got to know the cast of I’m A Celebrity 2020, and no sooner did they make up their camp beds that they’re leaving the stunning Welsh abode.

They’ve dined on their rice and beans and faced their fears in some seriously scary Bushtucker Trials, but the time has come to say goodbye to the stellar I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up.

We’ve already said goodbye to two campmates, and as the I’m A Celebrity 2020 final draws nearer, they’ll all be gone very soon.

Here’s the full list of I’m A Celebrity eliminated contestants.

Second eliminated: Ruthie Henshall

ITV

Ruthie Henshall was the second to leave I’m A Celebrity on Monday 29th November.

She joined the group late with Russell Watson but she wasted no time in making her mark.

Speaking to Ant and Dec after her exit, the West End star said: “That was brutal!

“You have absolutely no control in there. You don’t know what’s coming next and the rollercoaster of emotions is ridiculous!”

First eliminated: Hollie Arnold

On Friday 27th November, we said goodbye to our first campmate: Hollie Arnold.

The Paralympian said she was “devastated” to have departed so soon, but she was thankful for the “crazy opportunity” she had while in the castle.

“I was so nervous, I had a feeling it might be me,” Hollie told Ant and Dec on the evening of her elimination. “I’m slightly superstitious when you guys were saying the names. I was thinking, ‘It’s going to be me!'”

She added: “But honestly, I love everybody in there and I love what their values are and what they mean to me. And I will never forget this experience ever.”

Hollie took part in a couple of Bushtucker Trials during her time in the castle, including the Wicked Waterways and a selection of group challenges.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV. To see what’s on right now, remember to check out our TV Guide.