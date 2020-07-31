BAFTA TV Awards 2020 LIVE: All the news, exclusives and highlights

This year’s Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards are taking place under exceptional circumstances – having been postponed earlier in the year, this year’s awards are taking place tonight (31st July) in a virtual format as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means no red carpet, no celebrities packing out London’s Royal Festival Hall and no wild afterparty – other than whatever bash the winners’ might choose to throw in their own homes…

Nonetheless, the great and good of British TV will be coming together – after a fashion – to celebrate the year’s finest small-screen output, from Sky’s Chernobyl to Netflix’s The Crown and the BBC’s Fleabag and Giri/Haji.

Hosting proceedings for the first time will be Richard Ayoade, who quipped, “I am as surprised as you are that this is still going ahead.”

The excitement kicks off at 6pm with a pre-show streaming on BAFTA’s social channels – Twitter, YouTube and Facebook – with comedian Tom Allen interviewing nominees and celebrity guest presenters. The ceremony itself will follow on BBC One from 7pm.

RadioTimes.com will be bringing you live coverage throughout the night, including the latest news on the BAFTA TV Awards 2020 winners, highlights from the ceremony, exclusives from the digital winners’ room and more!

Keep it right here for all your BAFTA TV needs.

6.04pm Idris Elba reveals his favourite role ever ahead of tonight’s BAFTA honour

6.07pm Fleabag’s Sian Clifford says Phoebe Waller-Bridge didn’t want to make season 2 – but “I encouraged her”

6.12pm The Crown’s Helena Bonham Carter on playing Princess Margaret: “The licence to behave badly was fantastic”

6.14pm Callum Turner reveals whether Shaun will appear in The Capture season 2

6.16pm Sex Education’s Gbemisola Ikumelo on writing her own comedy: “The room can be quite brutal”

6.18pm The Crown star Helena Bonham Carter is “so chuffed” by casting of Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

