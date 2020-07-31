BAFTA TV Awards 2020: Jodie Comer reveals the crucial advice Stephen Graham gave her – “Keep your accent”

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer has revealed the crucial advice Line of Duty star Stephen Graham gave her early on in her career.

Speaking to Tom Allen at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2020 pre-show live stream, the award-winning actress said that Graham advised her not to lose her Liverpool accent.

“I always had this thing in my head that I needed to or I would be taken more seriously if I did and Stephen was like, ‘Are you kidding? Never ever do that!'” she said.

“And I was so glad that he kind of reminded me cause he’s so authentic in himself and to see someone from Liverpool doing what they’re doing like me was really inspiring.”

Both BAFTA nominees hail from Merseyside, with Graham growing up in Kirkby and Comer being born in Liverpool.

Earlier in the interview, Graham told Allen how he came to meet Comer, who thanked him in her BAFTA acceptance speech last year.

“Jodie had a small part [in Good Cop] and she was just magnificent to work with and I just saw her talent immediately and I just said to her, ‘Look – I think you’ve got an amazing talent and if I could, is there any way I could get your number, don’t worry I’m happily married and all that. Can I speak to my agent on your behalf?’, and she said, ‘You’re being honest, me?’ and I was like ‘Yeah’, so I just introduced the two of them and bosh.”

Graham, who has previously been nominated for his performances in Save Me, This is England ’90 and Accused, is in the running for Leading Actor this year after starring in The Virtues, while Comer has been nominated once again for her performance as Villanelle in Killing Eve.

The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2020 screened on Friday 31st July on BBC One. Watch them on BBC iPlayer.

