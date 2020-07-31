You'll find the full list of nominees below – stick around and we'll be updating the page with the latest winners as soon as they're announced.

Chernobyl is the early frontrunner with 14 nominations in total, matching the record set by Killing Eve last year, while Netflix’s royal biopic The Crown has seven nominations, with Fleabag series two and Giri/Haji being netting six nominations apiece.

The ceremony begins at 7pm, with winners' being announced up until 8.30pm.

BAFTA TV Awards 2020 winners - full list

Leading actress

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve - BBC One

WINNER Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing - BBC One

Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack - BBC One

Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty - Channel 4

Leading actor

Stephen Graham, The Virtues - Channel 4

WINNER Jared Harris, Chernobyl - Sky Atlantic

Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji - BBC Two

Callum Turner, The Capture - BBC One

Supporting actress

WINNER Naomi Ackie, The End of the F***ing World - Channel 4

Helen Behan, The Virtues - Channel 4

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown - Netflix

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy - Netflix

Supporting actor

Joe Absolom, A Confession - ITV

Josh O'Connor, The Crown - Netflix

WINNER Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji - BBC Two

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl - Sky Atlantic

Entertainment performance

Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle's New World Order - BBC Two

WINNER Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan - Channel 4

Lee Mack, Would I Lie to You - BBC One

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Male performance in a comedy programme

WINNER Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix

Youssef Kerkour, Home - Channel 4

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen - BBC Three

Female performance in a comedy programme

WINNER Sian Clifford, Fleabag - BBC Three

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam - BBC Three

Sarah Kendall, Frayed - Sky One

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag - BBC Three

Drama series

The Crown - Netflix

WINNER The End Of The F***Ing World - Channel 4

Gentleman Jack - BBC One

Giri/Haji - BBC Two

Single drama

Brexit: The Uncivil War - Channel 4

Elizabeth Is Missing - BBC One

WINNER The Left Behind - BBC Three

Responsible Child - BBC Two

Mini-series

A Confession - ITV

WINNER Chernobyl - Sky Atlantic

The Victim - BBC One

The Virtues - Channel 4

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty - BBC One

Coronation Street - ITV

WINNER Emmerdale - ITV

Holby City - BBC One

International

Euphoria - Sky Atlantic

Succession - Sky Atlantic

Unbelievable - Netflix

WINNER When They See Us - Netflix

Entertainment programme

The Greatest Dancer - BBC One

The Rap Game UK - BBC Three

WINNER Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

The Voice UK - ITV

Comedy entertainment programme

The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

The Last Leg - Channel 4

The Ranganation - BBC Two

WINNER Taskmaster - Dave

Scripted comedy

Catastrophe - Channel 4

Derry Girls - Channel 4

Fleabag - BBC Three

WINNER Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4

Features

Joe Lycett's Got Your Back - Channel 4

WINNER The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan - BBC Two

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC Two

Snackmasters - Channel 4

Must-see moment

Coronation Street, the death of Sinead Osborne - ITV

Fleabag, Confessional scene - BBC Three

Game of Thrones, Arya kills the Night King - Sky Atlantic

WINNER Gavin and Stacey, Nessa proposes to Smithy - BBC One

Line of Duty, John Corbett's death - BBC One

Love Island, Michael recouples after Casa Amor - ITV2

Current affairs

Growing up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids (Dispatches) - Channel 4

The Hunt for Jihadi John - Channel 4

Is Labour Anti-Semitic? (Panorama) - BBC One

WINNER Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulag (Exposure) - ITV

Single documentary

The Abused - Channel 5

David Harewood: Psychosis And Me - BBC Two

The Family Secret - Channel 4

WINNER The Last Survivors - BBC Two

Factual series

Crime and Punishment - Channel 4

Don't F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer - Netflix

WINNER Leaving Neverland - Channel 4

Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure - BBC One

Reality and constructed factual

Celebrity Gogglebox - Channel 4

Harry's Heroes: The Full English - ITV

WINNER Race Across The World - BBC Two

RuPaul's Drag Race UK - BBC Three

Specialist factual

8 Days: To The Moon And Back - BBC Two

Seven Worlds, One Planet - BBC One

Thatcher: A Very British Revolution - BBC Two

WINNER Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story - BBC Four

News coverage

WINNER Hong Kong Protests - Sky News ITV

News At Ten: Election Results - ITN/ITV

Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight) - BBC News/BBC Two

Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime - BBC News/BBC Two

Sport

WINNER 2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa - ITV

ICC Cricket World Cup Final - Sky Sports

Cricket Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA - BBC One

Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final - BBC One

Live event

WINNER Blue Planet Live - BBC One

Election 2019 Live: The Results - ITN/ITV

Glastonbury 2019 - BBC Two

Operation Live - Channel 5

Short-form programme

Anywhere But Westminster - The Guardian

WINNER Brain In Gear - BBC iPlayer

Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle - BBC Four

Toni_With_An_I (Born Digital: First Cuts) - BBC Four

