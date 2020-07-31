Nonetheless, the great and good of British TV will be coming together – after a fashion – to celebrate the year's finest small-screen output, from Sky's Chernobyl to Netflix's The Crown and the BBC's Fleabag and Giri/Haji.

Hosting proceedings for the first time will be Richard Ayoade, who quipped, "I am as surprised as you are that this is still going ahead."

The excitement kicks off at 6pm with a pre-show streaming on BAFTA’s social channels – Twitter, YouTube and Facebook – with comedian Tom Allen interviewing nominees and celebrity guest presenters. The ceremony itself will follow on BBC One from 7pm.

More like this

RadioTimes.com will be bringing you live coverage throughout the night, including the latest news on the BAFTA TV Awards 2020 winners, highlights from the ceremony, exclusives from the digital winners' room and more!

10.58pm The producer of BAFTA-winning soap Emmerdale says all soaps deserve awards for being the first back safely filming.

10.43pm Leading Actor winner Jared Harris says he's "amazed" by Chernobyl's record-breaking night at the BAFTA TV Awards.

10.26pm BAFTA winner Sian Clifford says she "feels lucky to have found" Fleabag creator and best friend Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

9.53pm BAFTA Award win the "perfect way to start a new era" on Channel 4 say Taskmaster stars Greg Davies and Alex Horne.

9.07pm BAFTA Special Recognition recipient Idris Elba confirms Luther the Movie is happening.

8.02pm Entertainment Performance BAFTA winner Mo Gilligan hopes he's an inspiration to other people of colour.

7.12pm Glenda Jackson reveals how she returned to acting "quite by chance" after 23 year absence.

6.46pm Jodie Comer reveals the crucial advice friend Stephen Graham gave her early in her career: "Keep your accent!"

6.21pm BAFTA nominees Gbemisola Ikumnelo, Sian Clifford and Sarah Kendall open up about live comedy industry: "It needs to be supported".

6.18pm The Crown star Helena Bonham Carter is "so chuffed" by casting of Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

6.16pm Sex Education's Gbemisola Ikumelo on writing her own comedy: "The room can be quite brutal".

6.14pm Callum Turner reveals whether Shaun will appear in The Capture season 2.

6.12pm The Crown's Helena Bonham Carter on playing Princess Margaret: "The licence to behave badly was fantastic".

6.07pm Fleabag's Sian Clifford says Phoebe Waller-Bridge didn't want to make season 2 – but "I encouraged her".

6.04pm Idris Elba reveals his favourite role ever ahead of tonight's BAFTA honour.

Keep it right here for all your BAFTA TV needs.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.