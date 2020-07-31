"The soaps were the first ones to get back to shooting: us, Coronation Street, EastEnders, Hollyoaks, Casualty and Holby City – all of us are finally getting the recognition we deserve because we've gone back and we're doing it safely," she said.

"We're sort of setting a standard for people to follow and been able to help and advise people, so I think hats off to all the soaps at the minute for doing what we've been able to do."

Fiona Wade, who plays Priya Sharma in Emmerdale, added that she's felt "safest" while on set.

"From the first day of going back in, the amount of care that's been taken for our safety and that's really coming first above everything and actually now it's like we've gotten used to this new way and I feel safest there than anywhere – it's amazing," she said.

The long-running soap beat Casualty, Coronation Street and Holby City for this year's Virgin Media BAFTAs, the ceremony for which took place virtually for the most part.

In terms of upcoming plots, Hudson also hinted that a mysterious brother would be arriving in the Yorkshire village and that a death would be on the horizon.

"Somebody's brother is going to arrive in the show which is going to cause absolute ructions and turmoil," she said. "There's been lots of people trying to guess who's going to die – is it Malone? Is it Harriet? Well, all I can tell you is that nobody's quite guessed it correctly yet, people have been in the right area, the right region, but they've not quite guessed it."

She added that Fiona's character Priya would be having "some troubles of her own" in the future and that something will happen to Charity: "I'll tell you now, it's not going to be smooth waters for Charity for a while."

The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards screened on Friday, 31st July on BBC One. Watch them now on BBC iPlayer.

