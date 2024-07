"I worked out this morning that in a month and 18 days we'll have known each other for 17 years and I mean that sort of makes me feel very old but also is a testament to our friendship."

She continued: "We've just championed each other since that day and I just feel so lucky to have found her and to have met someone that believes in me more than I believe in myself honestly."

The 38-year-old actress, who rose to prominence and won her BAFTA for her portrayal of uptight Claire in BBC One comedy Fleabag, revealed that Waller-Bridge met her after she was announced as the winner, gifting her the iconic Godmother's statue from the show in place of a BAFTA.

"We were in different buildings because there was sound feedback so we broke into our friend's house down the road and so I was there and she stayed at hers, but we reunited after I won, she ran over and gave me Godmother's statue," she said.

While Clifford's win with undoubtedly excite Fleabag fans, the actress confirmed that the critically acclaimed series won't be back for a third series.

"I think the story is complete and the more time has worn on, we're just more and more resolute honestly," she said.

"It's been a really really long and beautiful and messy and challenging journey but this is such a perfect end to it and we're all really emotional but I think, you know, this is the last award ceremony and we're so lucky to have been entertained at basically all of them so this is a beautiful way to say goodbye."

Aside from Waller-Bridge, Clifford also beat out Famalam's Gbemisola Ikumelo and Frayed's Sarah Kendall for the comedy BAFTA.

The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards screened on Friday, 31st July on BBC One. Watch them now on BBC iPlayer.

