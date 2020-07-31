"I've been in touch with the guys at Dave and it's all very amicable and nice and it does feel a lovely thing to mark," he said. "They've been so supportive and they've grown this thing, so yeah it's a very happy relationship. They were the only ones who took the risk on [Taskmaster] so they deserve a BAFTA."

Horne's co-presenter Davies added: "The perfect way to start a new era I think is to end on a high with them, and they were wonderful helping us develop the show so it's great."

Horne recently announced that after nine seasons, Taskmaster would be moving to Channel 4, with series 10 airing on the linear broadcaster in October 2020.

The series, which began on Dave in 2015, sees a group of celebrities take on a series of bizarre and sometimes pointless tasks, after which Davies acts as a judge with Horne being an umpire during the challenges.

When asked whether the show would be changing in any way by moving channels, Davies said that the Channel 4 series won't be much different apart from minor changes made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There won't be many changes and I believe Alex promised that when we made the decision that we would go to another channel it, you know, it's the same show," he said.

"Obviously, COVID has had a bit of an impact on the way we filmed this most recent series but the show remains the show."

Horne added: "I'd love to actually give Channel 4 credit, they haven't asked us to do anything. They said that's the show we want, just go off and make it so we've had a lovely time and we've just wrapped series 10 and it's out in October so it's a lovely sort of launch pad."

The upcoming series will feature This Country co-creator Daisy May Cooper, writer and actor Johnny Vegas (Benidorm), BAFTA-winning actress Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd), stand-up comedian Mawaan Rizwan (Live at the Apollo), and podcaster Richard Herring as season 10's celebrity contestants.

The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards screened on Friday, 31st July on BBC One. Watch them now on BBC iPlayer.

