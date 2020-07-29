The series launched back in 2015 on UKTV channel Dave, where it quickly gathered a huge fanbase and was subsequently snapped up by Channel 4 in a mammoth six season deal.

Confirmed names for the upcoming tenth series are This Country co-creator Daisy May Cooper, writer and actor Johnny Vegas (Benidorm), BAFTA-winning actress Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd), stand-up comedian Mawaan Rizwan (Live at the Apollo), and podcaster Richard Herring.

As always, creator and co-presenter Alex Horne will also return, taking his place next to the Taskmaster's throne and serving as a loyal sidekick.

More like this

Taskmaster has earned critical acclaim since its initial premiere, racking up nominations at the BAFTAs and Broadcast Awards, as well as spawning international editions in several countries.

Horne has assured fans that the format won't change in the move to Channel 4, adding that there will be the "same amount of personal and professional humiliation".

Of course, that didn't stop Dave (the channel) from mourning the loss of the hit programme, posting a series of humorous tweets in the aftermath of the news.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in February, Greg Davies said: "It’ll be very much the same show is our plan with Taskmaster, because people seem to like the show and we like doing it the way it is.

“So I think you’ll barely notice a difference, other than I will be just that little bit older and fatter… and angrier!”

With that in mind, these latest contestants will no doubt have their work cut out for them if they wish to please the Taskmaster, but there's no word just yet on exactly what challenges he has in store.

Fans have plenty more to look forward to as well, after Channel 4 commissioned five seasons of the show to air over the next few years.

Advertisement

Taskmaster returns this Autumn. If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.