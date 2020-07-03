When is Fallout TV show released on Amazon? Cast, trailer and latest news

Please Stand By, Fallout fans. Having become one of the world’s best-selling game franchises, the post-apocalyptic role-playing thriller is being atomised into a TV series.

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan – the duo behind the HBO sci-fi Westworld – will head the project, set to drop on Amazon Prime Video.

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” the pair said in a statement. “Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends.”

When exactly can we expect the first season of the show? And what will it entail? Here’s all we know so far.

When is the Fallout TV show released on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon has not yet revealed when the Fallout TV series will air.

As the show was commissioned in July 2020, RadioTimes.com predicts we could see the series land in 2022. Stand by for more updates in future.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but Amazon has released this short teaser.

What are the Fallout games?

Unless you’ve been living under a radioactive rock, you’ll know Fallout is a darkly comical game series set in a 1950s post-apocalyptic vision of the future. The player must travel across radioactive wasteland (formerly America) alongside other characters who survive by hiding in underground vaults.

As producers Kilter Films state: “The magic of the Fallout world is the harshness of the wasteland set against the previous generation’s utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy. It is serious and harsh in tone, yet sprinkled with moments of ironic humour and B-movie-nuclear-fantasies.”

The series launched in 1999 to critical acclaim, selling 600,000 copies. Eight other follow-ups have been released so far, the latest being the (poorly-received) Fallout 76.

Who is in the cast of Fallout?

The cast and characters of the new show are yet to be unveiled.

However, Hellboy star Ron Perlman has previously said he’d want to reprise his role as narrator if the game series was adapted for screen.

What will happen in the Fallout TV series?

Like the game series, the TV show is likely to take place after a nuclear conflict of 2077, the climax of a “Resources War”.

This war saw a huge change in the geopolitical landscape, with China invading Alaska in 2066 and the US annexing Canada a decade later.

The nuclear holocaust forces survivors to live in a barren wasteland, taking refuge in fallout shelters known as Vaults. The game series kicks off at Vault 13 Southern California in 2161.

The Fallout TV series will be available to watch on Amazon. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.