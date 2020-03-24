Who should have won Eurovision 2020? Vote now in our Grand Final

Eurovision 2020 may have been cancelled but the fun doesn’t have to stop there.

Advertisement

Over the past week, we’ve been asking you to vote in our polls on who you think should have won the Song Contest if it was going ahead as planned this year.

It was a competitive race to the finish line and now, we’ve got our final eight countries who made it through to the the last round.

The results of our four groups were as follows:

Group One

Winner – Lithuania, 46 per cent

Runner up – United Kingdom, 16 per cent

Group Two

Winner – Iceland, 53 per cent

Runner up – Italy, 14 per cent

Group Three

Winner – Bulgaria, 63 per cent

Runner up – Azerbaijan, 9 per cent

Group Four

Winner – Russia, 35 per cent

Runner up – Sweden, 14 per cent

Now, we need you to pick your winner. Is Iceland your champ? Or were you rooting for Russia or Italy?

If you need a reminder of each song, click on the countries above to watch the 2020 entries.

Have your say now and vote for your winner!

Advertisement

[Voting closes on the Eurovision Grand Final poll on Sunday 29th March at 5pm]