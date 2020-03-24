Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who should have won Eurovision 2020? Vote now in our Grand Final

Who should have won Eurovision 2020? Vote now in our Grand Final

The winner takes it all...

KIEV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 22, 2020: he Eurovision Song Contest logo is seen on a screen during the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) national selection show in Kiev. Ukrainian band Go_A with song Solovey will represent Ukraine at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Netherlands. The 65th anniversary Eurovision song contest will be held in Rotterdam (Netherlands) from May 12 to May 16, 2020. Ukraine, which missed the competition last year, intends to return to participation in 2020.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Pavlo Gonchar / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Pavlo Gonchar / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Eurovision 2020 may have been cancelled but the fun doesn’t have to stop there.

Advertisement

Over the past week, we’ve been asking you to vote in our polls on who you think should have won the Song Contest if it was going ahead as planned this year.

It was a competitive race to the finish line and now, we’ve got our final eight countries who made it through to the the last round.

The results of our four groups were as follows:

Group One

Winner – Lithuania, 46 per cent

Runner up – United Kingdom, 16 per cent

Group Two

Winner – Iceland, 53 per cent

Runner up – Italy, 14 per cent

Group Three

Winner – Bulgaria, 63 per cent

Runner up – Azerbaijan, 9 per cent

Group Four

Winner – Russia, 35 per cent

Runner up – Sweden, 14 per cent

Now, we need you to pick your winner. Is Iceland your champ? Or were you rooting for Russia or Italy?

If you need a reminder of each song, click on the countries above to watch the 2020 entries.

Have your say now and vote for your winner!

Advertisement

[Voting closes on the Eurovision Grand Final poll on Sunday 29th March at 5pm]


Tags

All about Eurovision Song Contest 2020

KIEV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 22, 2020: he Eurovision Song Contest logo is seen on a screen during the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) national selection show in Kiev. Ukrainian band Go_A with song Solovey will represent Ukraine at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Netherlands. The 65th anniversary Eurovision song contest will be held in Rotterdam (Netherlands) from May 12 to May 16, 2020. Ukraine, which missed the competition last year, intends to return to participation in 2020.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Pavlo Gonchar / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Pavlo Gonchar / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

eurovision latvia

Who is Latvia’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Samanta Tīna who was due to sing Still Breathing

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 26: Actor Tom Leeb attends the

Meet France’s Eurovision 2020 entry Tom Leeb who will sing The Best In Me

SANREMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 07: Diodato attends the 70° Festival di Sanremo (Sanremo Music Festival) at Teatro Ariston on February 07, 2020 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images )

Who is Italy’s Eurovision 2020 entry Diodato who will sing Fai Rumore?

KIEV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 22, 2020: he Eurovision Song Contest logo is seen on a screen during the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) national selection show in Kiev. Ukrainian band Go_A with song Solovey will represent Ukraine at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Netherlands. The 65th anniversary Eurovision song contest will be held in Rotterdam (Netherlands) from May 12 to May 16, 2020. Ukraine, which missed the competition last year, intends to return to participation in 2020.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Pavlo Gonchar / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Pavlo Gonchar / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Who do you think should have won Eurovision 2020? Vote now in Group One