Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Jamie Clayton who has his eyes on Shaughna and Demi

Love Island keep piling on the bombshells and the latest comes in the form of Jamie Clayton.

Advertisement

As he makes a big impression on the villa ladies, will he find the love of his life?

Here’s everything you need to know about Jamie.

Jamie Clayton – Key Facts

Age: 28

Job: Recruitment consultant

Instagram: @jamieclayton9

Coupled up with: Currently single

Who’s Jamie’s ideal woman?

Jamie initially says he goes off attraction in the first instance, but “personality keeps him interested”.

“I tend to go for chatty girls,” he explained. “I need someone who can hold a conversation and have a laugh and someone who I can trust. I want a loyal girl.”

And there’s two women he’s got his eye on in the villa who fit that very bill: Demi and Shaughna.

“Demi talks all the time, she’s out there, gorgeous and bubbly so I like that about her. Shaughna, she’s a good-looking girl and she doesn’t beat around the bush, I like the direct approach.”

What’s Jamie’s best chat-up line?

“My usual chat-up line is ‘What is your star sign?’ It works all the time,” Jamie explained.

Advertisement

The reason? He has a fail-safe response: “Whatever star sign they say, I just say, ‘Ah, we’re compatible’.”