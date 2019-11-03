Dracula creators promise laughs as well as scares in new BBC series

It’s unlikely that anyone’s first reaction on seeing the gruesome teaser trailer for Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ new take on Dracula would be to chuckle – but the show’s creators have promised there will be a lighter side to the series amongst all the gore.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com Moffat said that just like the 1958 Hammer Dracula film, humour will play a prominent role in the new series.

“Yes there’s definitely humour,” he said. “There’s no shortage of it at all.

“I hope people have nightmares and jump and all that, but it is actually funny. It is actually entertainment. It’s not the kind of horror that harrows you and makes you feel that the world is a miserable, wretched place or whatever.”

Of course, the fact that the show will feature a few laughs is unlikely to take away from the frightening nature of some of the scenes, and Dracula will almost certainly be considered a horror rather than a comedy.

But according to Gatiss, there’s another classic genre that the show could fall into too.

“Stoker’s novel is very like a Western,” he said. “It really is.”

“It’s about a group of people who band together against an enemy, and ends with a chase across Transylvania against the sunset.

“There’s a lot of late 19th-century Rider Haggard-ness to it, which is not much talked about.”

Whatever genre the show is most likely to fall into, the early signs look promising – and there are high hopes that Moffat and Gatiss will have another runaway success in the vein of Sherlock on their hands.

Indeed, there have already been rumours of a possible second series – so perhaps Dracula viewers will be both screaming and laughing for a long time to come.

Interviews by Jo Berry

Dracula is coming soon to BBC1