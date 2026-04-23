Salford City host Bromley at Moor Lane on Thursday evening in a huge game at the top of the League Two table.

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The Ravens' historic promotion has already been confirmed, but they are at risk of letting the fourth-tier title slip from their grasp, with MK Dons cutting their lead at the top of the table to two points in recent weeks.

A victory for Salford would see the hosts leapfrog Cambridge United into the automatic promotion places – ahead of the U's game against relegation-threatened Barrow on Saturday – while defeat may spell the end of their top-three hopes.

The Ammies were beaten 2-0 away at Hayes Lane in the reverse fixture but have been outstanding at home in recent weeks.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Salford City v Bromley on TV and online.

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When is Salford City v Bromley?

Salford City v Bromley will take place on Thursday 23 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Salford City v Bromley kick-off time

Salford City v Bromley will kick off at 8pm.

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What TV channel is Salford City v Bromley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Salford City v Bromley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Salford City v Bromley on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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