David Tennant says it would be “fun” to return for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary

Just weeks after John Barrowman was pushing for a reunion movie of his Doctor Who co-stars, former Tenth Doctor David Tennant has revealed that he’s also open to a return to the sci-fi series.

Speaking in a video interview to promote 10th anniversary screenings of The End of Time (his final two-part episode as time-travelling hero the Doctor), Tennant hinted that he’d be up for popping back for the sci-fi series’ 60th anniversary in 2023, having previously appeared in 2013’s 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor.

“Who knows?,” Tennant said when asked if he’d return to the series again. “People ask me this… like it’s my decision when I’ll just stroll back on set on Doctor Who and go, ‘Right! Turn over! Here I am!’ – it doesn’t really work like that.

“I suppose the opportunity has historically been there for Doctors to return to an extent,” he continued. “There would come a point where I wouldn’t be able to get away with it. I wouldn’t be able to fit in the suit, or get my hair to stand up at the end like I used to.

“There’s a 60th anniversary in a few years, and the question will inevitably come up. But it won’t be for me to decide.

“[But] it would be fun to do,” he added, citing his affection for fellow Who incarnations as a possible reason to return.

“Jodie [Whittaker], Peter [Capaldi] and Matt [Smith] are all mates now. It would be wonderful to be on set with them. Chris [Eccleston]… I don’t know as wellm but I’m a huge admirer of him and I’ve always enjoyed meeting him, so it’d be fun if we were all on set together.

“It’s not for me to say,” he concluded. “The more I speculate, the more I’ll end up getting myself in trouble…”

So there you have it – the very first sparks of an episode we’re already calling The Other Five Doctors has begun. Now if they can just get John Barrowman and Billie Piper involved too, we’ll really have a new Golden Age on our hands…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in 2020