The best TV shows airing in 2019
From dramas and documentaries to comedy and entertainment shows, here are all the biggest new and returning series of the year. What will you be watching?
2019 has been a stellar year for TV so far – and there’s much more to come.
Whether you’re into period dramas like Gentleman Jack and Peaky Blinders or contemporary thrillers such as Line of Duty and Traitors, there’s a scintillating range of series on offer.
In the world of entertainment, there’s also the return of some of Britain’s biggest shiny floor shows – take Strictly and The X Factor for instance – as well as the addition of The Greatest Dancer and a Shipwrecked reboot.
And finally there’s a diverse selection of documentaries, from David Attenborough’s new Netflix series to Danny Dyer’s exploration of his family history.
Check out all the series to look out for in 2019, below…
Dramas
Dark Money
Channel: BBC1
Air date: Monday 8th July 2019
A four-part drama by writer Levi David Addai (Damilola, Our Loved Boy), about a London family that accepts a substantial pay-off from a renowned filmmaker to keep silent about the abuse of their youngest son. Read more
Peaky Blinders series 5
Channel: BBC1
Air date: TBC
Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in Stephen Knight’s Birmingham-based gangster family epic, which is moving to BBC1. Sam Claflin and Emmet J Scanlan (seen most recently in Butterfly) join the fray. Read more
Adult Material
Channel: Channel 4
Air date: TBC
Hayley Squires stars as a leading British porn star in a drama examining the adult film industry. It promises to be a timely look at how porn’s influence on mainstream culture has affected society’s ideas of consent. Sheridan Smith was originally attached to the project but dropped out due to a scheduling conflict. Read more
The Man
Channel: ITV
Air date: late 2019
Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett is back with a new three-parter, The Man, which looks at the impact of workplace bullying. Ken Nwosu stars in the lead role of the psychological drama as Thomas Benson, a hard-working father who bottles it during a pitch to a client, a career mistake which ends up having disastrous consequences. Read more
The Looming Tower
Channel: BBC2
Air date: Friday 26th April
The Looming Tower is a political thriller charting the events in the run-up to 9/11 during the late 1990s. It stars Jeff Daniels as the chief of the New York FBI’s Counterterrorism Centre, and follows internal rivalries between the FBI and the CIA. Read more
Bancroft
Channel: ITV
Air date: TBC
ITV’s murder-mystery is set to return for a second series, after the show’s cliffhanger series one finale which left us gues