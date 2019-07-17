Who is India Reynolds? Meet the Love Island series 5 bombshell

Another three bombshells are set to enter the Love Island villa, to spice things up as we get ever closer to the finale.

Advertisement

Former Page 3 model India Reynolds is among them. Here’s everything you need to know about her…

Meet India Reynolds…

Who is India coupled up with on Love Island? No one, yet…

Age: 28

From: Reading

Job: Model

Instagram: @lovefromreyn

Finally, someone appears to be prepared to give Ovie the attention he deserves! India says she has her eyes on the 6″7 basketball star, but she also thinks Michael “is good looking”.

Whatever goes down in the villa, it likely can’t be as bad as her worst dating experience, in which her date’s ex-girlfriend had them followed by a PI.

“I went on a date with a guy once and the next day he told me that his ex-girlfriend had paid a private investigator to follow him and watch us on the date,” she says. “He showed me pictures and videos of us at dinner and leaving the restaurant. I didn’t see him again.” Fair enough. View this post on Instagram Sitting on the dock of the bay… [ swimsuit: @pourmoiltd ] A post shared by India Reynolds (@lovefromreyn) on Jul 5, 2019 at 4:25am PDT

What is India looking for in the villa?

She says that she is looking for a “tall, muscly, handsome and hilarious man” – boxes that are ticked (well, three out of four) by a few of the lads in the villa.

However, she doesn’t want to cause too much trouble along the way.

“I want to have a good time and I don’t like falling out with people so hopefully I can be friends with the girls and gorgeous Ovie will still be single for me,” she says. What has India been up to in the villa? Despite her interest in Ovie, when she and fellow new girl Harley went for their first dates, it was Chris who India picked for her first date — but will sparks fly with Ovie inside the Villa?

Advertisement

Love Island continues weekdays and Sundays on ITV2