Who is Amy Hart? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and former Miss United Kingdom

Love Island is back for its fifth outing, and judging by its latest batch of Islanders, it looks set to be a long hot summer.

Here’s everything you need to know about blonde bombshell Amy Hart.

Meet Amy Hart…

Who is Amy coupled up with on Love Island? Amy paired off with Anton at the beginning, before re-coupling with Curtis. She and Curtis have since declared themselves “half” boyfriend/girlfriend in an exclusive Love Island relationship.

Age: 27

From: Worthing, West Sussex

Job: BA Flight Attendant and former beauty queen

Twitter: @amyhart1707

Instagram: @amyhartxo

Amy’s day job may be as a flight attendant for British Airways (the new Laura Anderson, maybe?) but her real passion is for musicals, having been part of the Worthing Musical Comedy Society since she was just eight years old.

“It has really helped me,” she said in an interview with the West Sussex Gazette in 2013. “When I do my musicals I am fine. I am used to it because I have danced since I was three.”

The 27-year-old even pitched a jokey Love Island musical on Instagram based on the events of the 2018 show.

“So, it’s Friday night and we are putting together Love Island the musical,” she said. “It’s inspired by Cats the Musical.

“We bring you a musical about betrayal, and love, and friendship, and sex on tele.”

She even cast Samira Mighty and Georgia Steel to star in her future hit.

“They can actually star in it because obviously they are trained,” she continued. “It’d be Georgia’s West End debut, awh amazing.”

Other than planning musicals in her spare time, Amy is a pageant queen, having been crowned 2017 Miss United Kingdom in the Miss Beautiful Pageant System (no, us neither).

Amy first got into pageants when she was 21, quickly falling in love with the glamorous events.

“That season I did five pageants in three months!” she laughed in a 2017 interview with UK’s Dazzling Beauty. “I’ve become a lot more confident which obviously helps with my life and career. Also, all the experiences I’ve been able to have through pageants have helped me grow as a person.”

Her roles in pageants saw her chosen as the face of the brilliantly named Wombat Leather, an online company that specialises in Australian-inspired leather bush hats and leather bags. She was also picked from 25,000 staff members to be the face of British Airways for a feature in the Sunday Times Magazine.

It appears Amy isn’t too shy of media attention, having previously appeared in the Mail Online discussing her grandparents paying £5,000 for surgery on her breasts as a 21st birthday present.

“When I was 17 I had veneers for my teeth and they made me so much more confident and willing to smile I figured that it would be a similar story with my boobs,” she said in the 2014 article. “I had a wobble the week before my surgery but when they came to draw on me I figured it was too late now and I was sure it was the right decision.

“Now I never worry about putting on a bikini or a nice dress to go out because my boobs are ample enough to fill them. And it’s all thanks to my grandma and granddad.”

Amy also tried vlogging last year, documenting her trip to Disneyland Paris’s 25th anniversary celebrations with “her bestest friend Toby”.

What is Amy looking for on Love Island?

Amy describes herself as the ‘Bridget Jones’ of her friendship group – but will she have two men fighting over her in the villa?

“I’m looking for someone to travel the world with, have fun with and someone who is going to love me as much as I love them,” she said.

What has Amy been up to in the villa?

After a shaky start with Anton, Amy is now exclusive with Curtis – but their relationship hasn’t been entirely plain sailing. The pair clashed after Amy confided she felt Lucie and Joe were copying her own relationship leading Curtis to accuse her of being “attention seeking”. The brief row saw the pair make up almost immediately – although Lucie and Amy’s friendship still remains on the rocks.

Things have now gone from bad to worse between the pair, with Amy accusing Lucie of deliberately targeting her in the Bridezilla challenge.

That hasn’t affected her relationship, however – she and Curtis were the first couple in series five to join the Do Bits Society. After some heavy petting in bed, Curtis confirmed to the lads that they had gone a step further than kissing.

“There may have been some more than kissing,” he said. “But we’re all gentlemen here so we’re not going to say whatever happened but I just thought I’d let you know things are progressing in my relationship.”

However, Amy reiterated that she has no plans to have sex in the villa.

“I will categorically not sleep with him in here,” she told the girls.



Maura was taken aback. “Even if you were really horny? That’s willpower…”

However, Amy’s relationship with Curtis took a dive after a kissing competition when he scored a smooch from newbie Arabella 10/10. His mark for Amy? 7. Ouch!

Arabella put a serious spanner in the works during the kissing challenge 😱💋 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/zSbL8w91fu — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 22, 2019

Since leaving for Casa Amor, Amy has also had persistent doubts about whether Curtis will stay true in the Villa amongst the new girls. Could there be trouble in paradise?