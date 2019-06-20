Does Love Island’s Curtis know new girl Arabella?

It’s already getting to be quite the full villa over in Love Island, with new girl Arabella Chi arriving unexpectedly in Majorca.

And it seems she may have turned heads already, judging by Curtis’s reaction when he first spotted her in the villa.

The ballroom dancer, who is currently coupled up with Amy on the ITV 2 show, raised eyebrows when he tore off his sunglasses (and his hat, for some reason) when he first spotted Arabella in the garden – posing many viewers to ask whether he already knew her.

#LoveIsland me sitting down on the sofa when love island comes on , wanting to know why Curtis reacted like that @LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/fr9mz2FBKo — 💜Cel💜 (@Cel_stone) June 20, 2019

I just wanna know what made Curtis have that reaction🙈 is the new girl his ex? Is his head turned? Is he gonna dump amy?? I cannot wait 24 hours. #loveisland — i want toast malone (@kingcatto) June 19, 2019

Curtis's reaction … He has to know her. Prob an ex-girlfriend 🙄 #LoveIsland — Madison (@Mizzz_Madison) June 19, 2019

RadioTimes.com has done some detective work, and the plot thickens when you check their Instagram pages, as the two both follow each other on the social media platform.

It’s not unknown for Love Island producers to put exes of Islanders into the villa to spice things up – series two star Emma-Jane Woodham ruffled feathers when she walked into the villa to confront Tom Powell.

Series four also saw Jack Fincham’s ex, Ellie Jones, enter Casa Amor to test his loyalties to current partner Dani Dyer.

However, a spokesperson from ITV confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Curtis does not actually know Arabella personally.

“He was just surprised to see a new addition,” they said in a statement.

Model Arabella may be a familiar face to quite a few Islanders, having starred alongside Aquaman’s Jason Momoa in both Justice League and Wonder Woman.

She also starred a large billboard in London’s Oxford Street last year for G Star.

While she said she’s got her eye on Michael and Danny in the villa, could Curtis’s reaction mean that he’s taken an interest in her?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV