Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Does Love Island’s Curtis know new girl Arabella?

Does Love Island’s Curtis know new girl Arabella?

Was Curtis stunned to see a familiar face in the villa?

Curtis Pritchard, Love Island (ITV screenshot)

It’s already getting to be quite the full villa over in Love Island, with new girl Arabella Chi arriving unexpectedly in Majorca.

Advertisement

And it seems she may have turned heads already, judging by Curtis’s reaction when he first spotted her in the villa.

The ballroom dancer, who is currently coupled up with Amy on the ITV 2 show, raised eyebrows when he tore off his sunglasses (and his hat, for some reason) when he first spotted Arabella in the garden – posing many viewers to ask whether he already knew her.

RadioTimes.com has done some detective work, and the plot thickens when you check their Instagram pages, as the two both follow each other on the social media platform.

It’s not unknown for Love Island producers to put exes of Islanders into the villa to spice things up – series two star Emma-Jane Woodham ruffled feathers when she walked into the villa to confront Tom Powell.

Series four also saw Jack Fincham’s ex, Ellie Jones, enter Casa Amor to test his loyalties to current partner Dani Dyer.

However, a spokesperson from ITV confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Curtis does not actually know Arabella personally.

“He was just surprised to see a new addition,” they said in a statement.

Model Arabella may be a familiar face to quite a few Islanders, having starred alongside Aquaman’s Jason Momoa in both Justice League and Wonder Woman.

She also starred a large billboard in London’s Oxford Street last year for G Star.

While she said she’s got her eye on Michael and Danny in the villa, could Curtis’s reaction mean that he’s taken an interest in her?

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV

Tags

All about Love Island

Curtis Pritchard, Love Island (ITV screenshot)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

©ITV

Who are the couples on Love Island 2019?

Screen Shot 2019-06-14 at 13.25.13

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Getty, BBC

The best TV shows airing in 2019

love-island-cast

Who will win Love Island 2019? Latest odds for boys, girls and favourite couple