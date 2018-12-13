Jason Momoa treated fans to a haka at the Aquaman premiere
And it’s not the first time he’s used the traditional Māori war dance to make a splash…
It’s a little piece of TV legend that Jason Momoa auditioned for his crucial Game of Thrones role by performing a Haka, a traditional Māori war dance that so impressed the producers that he was cast quickly as Khal Drogo in the HBO fantasy series.
Now, Momoa is a leading man in his own superhero movie Aquaman – but he’s still not averse to showing off a quick Haka to entertain his fans, teaming up with some others (including his own kids) to perform a specially-written version of the war dance at the Aquaman premiere.
It’s a small thing really, but it’s nice to see Momoa bringing his individuality with him as he climbs the greasy pole of stardom. Your King of Atlantis could never.
Aquaman is in UK cinemas now