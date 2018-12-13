It’s a little piece of TV legend that Jason Momoa auditioned for his crucial Game of Thrones role by performing a Haka, a traditional Māori war dance that so impressed the producers that he was cast quickly as Khal Drogo in the HBO fantasy series.

Now, Momoa is a leading man in his own superhero movie Aquaman – but he’s still not averse to showing off a quick Haka to entertain his fans, teaming up with some others (including his own kids) to perform a specially-written version of the war dance at the Aquaman premiere.