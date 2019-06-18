From bev to pied off: a guide to what all those words on Love Island actually mean
Our unofficial dictionary guide to what the Islanders are on about with their melty, salty, snakey and aggy lingo, phrases and sayings
Love Island undoubtedly has its own language.
From grafting to being pied off, acting salty or being extra with someone, it can be a minefield keeping up with the Love Island lingo – never mind the feuding, coupling and recoupling that goes on every day in the villa.
So if you’re feeling a little lost in translation, we can help you keep track of just what the Islanders are on about with our unofficial LI dictionary:
Mug (adjective) (noun) Also: -gy, -ged off
> Mug – to be made a fool of; to be regarded as a bit of a wally
> Mugged Off – to be dumped, lied to, ignored or generally treated poorly by either your other half or a fellow islander (see also: Pied Off)
> Muggy – acting in a disingenuous or deceptive way, eg going behind an Islander’s back and making romantic suggestions towards a fellow villa resident
100% my type on paper (adjective)
> Phrase used to describe someone who possesses qualities that you initially find aesthetically or otherwise pleasing
A bit of me (adjective)
> Synonym for ‘100% my type on paper‘; used to indicate interest in a fellow Islander, most often soon after a new person has entered the villa
Snake (adjective) (noun) Also: -y
> Snake – a person who makes romantic intentions towards a coupled up Islander behind their other half of friend’s back or a person who relays information to other villa residents without the others’ knowledge
> Snakey – acting in the way of a Snake
Salt (noun) Also: -y
> Salt – anger or upset caused to an Islander, often as the result of someone being snakey, muggy or shortly after being pied or mugged off
> Salty – acting in a way as to cause upset or anger – see also: muggy, snakey, melty
Melt (noun) Also: tuna melt, ham and cheese melt
> Derogatory term often used towards and between males to indicate sub-par actions or behaviour
Graft (verb) Also: -ing, -er
> To dedicate time and attention towards another Islander in the hope of them becoming romantically interested and / or involved with said person. Particularly prominent when a dumping of unattached Islanders is imminent
Pied Off (adjective)
> When an Islander who has initially received romantic overtures from a fellow villa is dumped and/or rebuffed
Stick it on (verb) Variations: Put it On, Crack On
> To graft or make a move on someone an Islander finds physically attractive, either by flirting or by attempting to kiss. Note: this does not always result in a positive outcome
Aggy (adjective) – abbreviation of aggravated
> Neologism to describe an Islander being angry, agitated, aggravated or all three at once
Extra (adjective)
> Describing someone going above and beyond what would be commonly expected, either positively or negatively
Loyal (adjective)
> Describing someone who stays true to their Love Island partnership and/or friendship group. Often used to the extent that it no longer bares any resemblance to its original meaning (see Georgia Steel)
Bev (noun)
> A word used only by Lucie Donlan (and largely to the bemusement of others) to describe hot men… let’s see if it catches on
Day dot (noun)
> Synonym for ‘day one’. For example, an Islander who is cracking on with their crush might say, ‘I’ve fancied you since day dot.’
It is what it is (phrase)
> A saying which echoes the Buddhist way of thinking, meaning acceptance of or resignation to a situation that can’t be changed, for example being rejected in the villa
Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2