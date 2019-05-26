Britain’s Got Talent fans cringe as ‘Theresa May’ strips on stage

After 13 series of Britain’s Got Talent, you’d think we’d have seen it all…

Over the years, the ITV variety show has welcomed OAP break-dancers, men who played pans with their groins, and the strangest tribute act to Disney’s Frozen the world has ever seen.

But the last audition show of the 2019 series seemingly topped it all when it appears actual (former) Prime Minister Theresa May turned up on stage – just one day after she announced her resignation.

Dancing the infamous Maybot on stage to Dancing Queen, ‘Theresa’ then started to do a striptease, ending up in wearing just a black cut out bodysuit while waving flags for both the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Viewers at home were left speechless at the act, taking to Twitter, with many joking she’d found her new vocation since resigning.

Others pointed out that it may not have been the best timing for a stripping Theresa May act just one day after the actual woman herself stepped down from her role as Prime Minister.

Of course, it wasn’t actual Theresa May on stage, it was 56-year-old yoga teacher Kath Thompson.

Her saucy act saw her get a big four yeses from the judges, with David Walliams cheekily adding, “If this doesn’t solve Brexit, I don’t know what will.”

However, we won’t be seeing Kath’s act in the live shows, as she was eliminated after the judges’ deliberation.

The final audition round of the series also saw hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly perform for Simon Cowell and co.

Heading onto stage incognito as ‘the Disco Dogs’ alongside Britain’s Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern, their DJ set saw them get four yeses – before revealing their true identities.

With the auditions now over, Britain’s Got Talent now heads straight to its live shows – see a full list of semi-finalists here.

Britain’s Got Talent continues Monday at 7:30pm on ITV