When is the final of Britain’s Got Talent 2019 on TV?

The final of Britain's Got Talent 2019 will air on Sunday 2nd June at 7:30pm, on ITV. Unlike the semi-finals, the results show will be included in the first broadcast.

Who are the acts in the Britain's Got Talent 2019 final?

Check out a full list of the finalists here. As usual, it's an eclectic bunch, ranging from a mind-reading dog to some performing primary school kids, a social media magician to a comedy pianist.

Who’s the Britain’s Got Talent Wildcard act?

The judges have chosen 11-year-old dancers Libby and Charlie as this year's Wildcard act. Having just missed out in Friday's semi-final, the duo have been given a second chance and will return for the 2019 final.

Who won Britain’s Got Talent last year?

The 2018 winner was comedian Lost Voice Guy (real name Lee Ridley), a stand-up who performs with a speech synthesiser after being diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was six months old.

You can see the full list of winners and what they’ve been up to here.

