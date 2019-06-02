Here’s who will be back on ITV for the final on Sunday 2nd June at 7.30pm...

Who is the 2019 Britain's Got Talent wildcard act?

Libby and Charlie have been unveiled as 2019’s Britain’s Got Talent wildcard.

After a tense deliberation, the judges decided that dancers Libby and Charlie will be saved and will go through to the live grand final.

The 11-year-old dancers from Manchester and Liverpool lost out in the public vote during Friday's last semi-final, but the judges' vote was tied between them and escape artist Jonathan Goodwin – with both Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden backing Libby and Charlie.

They will go up against Dave and Finn, Flakefleet Primary School, 4MG, Siobhan Phillips, X, Colin Thackery, Kojo Anim, Ben Hart, Mark McMullan and Jonathan Goodwin, who will all perform one last time for judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

How does the Britain's Got Talent wildcard work?

For semi-finalists who fail to secure the public vote to send them through to the final and be in with a chance to perform at the Royal Variety Show, there is one saving grace – the judges’ wildcard.

Simon Cowell and co can decide which of the eliminated semi-finalists (who each performed live during the last week of the 2019 series) should have a second chance in the live final.

The format change was introduced in the sixth series in 2012 – previous wildcards include impressionist Jon Clegg, dance troupe Boyband and the B Positive Choir.

The ninth and tenth series of the show saw the inclusion of a “Public Wildcard”, which saw viewers at home voting for a semi-finalist to go through to the grand finale. However, this was dropped in 2017 and has not returned since.

The Britain’s Got Talent Live Final airs on Sunday 2nd June at 7.30pm on ITV. Britain’s Got More Talent follows on ITV2