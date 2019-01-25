Meet the cast of Vera series nine

Brenda Blethyn has once again donned her hat and mac to play the eponymous DCI Vera Stanhope in ITV’s long-running crime drama Vera.

Advertisement

The four new feature-length episodes which make up series nine star some of our old favourites as Vera is joined by her talented team. The drama will also welcome a strong ensemble cast with some very familiar faces.

Here are all the characters you need to know, and where you’ve seen them before…

Brenda Blethyn plays DCI Vera Stanhope

Who is DCI Vera Stanhope? Heading up a team at Northumberland and City Police, the indefatigable Vera is dogged in her desire to uncover the truth at the heart of every case she faces. Unconventional and unglamorous (and always wearing that distinctive hat), Vera earns fierce loyalty and respect from her team. She has a wry sense of humour and is an extremely talented detective who truly cares about the victims of the crimes she investigates.

What else has Brenda Blethyn been in? The actress (now 72) has a Golden Globe, a Bafta and two Oscar nominations to her name. Across her long career, she has starred in TV shows and movies including Secrets & Lies, Little Voice, Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, and War and Peace.

Kenny Doughty plays DS Aiden Healy

Who is DS Aiden Healy? In his time with DCI Stanhope, Detective Sergeant Healy has proven himself a capable and reliable partner. She respects him for his insight, commitment and diligence, and he is always on hand to protect his boss and make sure she doesn’t compromise her own wellbeing. Aiden is a family man with a young son, but remains dedicated to the job.

What else has Kenny Doughty been in? Kenny joined Vera in 2015. You may also have seen him in the 2017 TV series Love, Lies and Records, or in an episode of Black Work playing Ryan Gillespie. Before taking on the role of DS Aiden Healy, he was Jake Harman in Coronation Street and Sean in Stella.

Jon Morrison plays DC Kenny Lockhart

Who is DC Kenny Lockhart? This member of Vera’s team has years of experience under his belt. He may work at his own pace, but he is a loyal and trusted detective and Vera knows she can rely on him when it counts.

What else has Jon Morrison been in? The actor has starred in Vera since 2011. Before he joined the ITV crime drama, he appeared in High Times, Dream Team, Monarch of the Glen, and Who Dares Wins.

Ibinabo Jack plays DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams

Who is DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams? Jac is admired for her sharp intelligence, no-nonsense attitude and dry wit. She is often able to uncover new and vital evidence.

What else has Ibinabo Jack been in? Ibinabo Jack is a relative newcomer to both Vera and TV. She joined the show in 2018, and her only previous screen credit is the film Two for Joy.

Paul Kaye plays Dr Malcolm Donahue

Who is Dr Malcolm Donahue? Vera is not exactly excited when she meets the new pathologist, because the two of them worked together years ago and it wasn’t a raving success. Dr Donahue is pedantic and dismissive, and treads heavily on Vera’s toes. Will the two be able to establish a working relationship?

What else has Paul Kaye been in? Game of Thrones fans will recognise him as the character Thoros of Myr. He is also known for playing shock jock Dennis Pennis on The Sunday Show. Recent TV appearances include Jim Duggan in Dark Heart, Howell in Zapped, Lawrence in Wanderlust, and Jim Winshaw in Three Girls.

Riley Jones plays DC Mark Edwards

Who is DC Mark Edwards? He may be the youngest member of Vera’s team, but Mark has proven himself with a key drive for detail and desire to find out the truth.

What else has Riley Jones been in? His other credits include the short film Run and the TV series Wolfblood.

Episode 3 guest stars

Robert James-Collier plays Richard

Who is Richard? A businessman who invests in the hospitality industry. He owns the boat which hosted the booze cruise where Dani died.

What else has Robert James-Collier been in? His most famous role is in Downton Abbey, playing Thomas Barrow – a role he is set to reprise in the upcoming Downton movie. Recently he starred in an episode of Death in Paradise, and he’s also been in The Level, A Christmas Star, and Coronation Street – as Liam Connor.

Shivani Ghai plays Lisa Varsey

Who is Lisa Varsey? Successful businesswoman Lisa Varsey is owner of an empire of beauty salons in Newcastle. She was hosting a lavish boat party on the River Tyne when her sister went overboard.

What else has Shivani Ghai been in? After starring as Ayesha Rana in EastEnders, the actress went on to play Arika in Dominion, Amal Mansoor in London Has Fallen, and Felicity in The Catch. Her other credits include House of Saddam, Identity (starring Keeley Hawes), and Five Days II.

Patrick Baladi plays Ross Varsey

Who is Ross Varsey? Lisa’s caring husband. He runs the training side of the family business.

What else has Patrick Baladi been in? He played Neil Godwin in The Office. You may also have spotted him in Marcella (as Stephen Holmes), Line of Duty (as lawyer James Lakewell), Stella (as Michael Jackson) and No Offence (as Lionel Dirkin).

Russ Bain plays Nial

Who is Nial? The boyfriend of victim Dani. The Varsey family are keen to blame him for her death, but Nial maintains his innocence.

What else has Russ Bain been in? The actor has appeared in a handful of minor roles in Bodyguard, Manhunt, Snatch and The Rack Pack. He voices characters in video games, including characters in State of Mind, Battlefield V, Spellforce 3 and Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Sonita Henry plays Sadie

Who is Sadie? Lisa (and Dani)’s sister.

What else has Sonita Henry been in? As pictured above, she starred as Raika in Krypton. Sonita Henry recently appeared as Daria Shubik in Luther, and has also taken on roles in Doctor Who (as Colonel Meme), Olympus, The Good Karma Hospital, and Star Trek.

Elizabeth Berrington plays Paula

Who is Paula? A member of the Varsey family.

What else has Elizabeth Berrington been in? Recent credits include Stella, Patrick Melrose, Little Boy Blue, and Vanity Fair – where she played the awful Lady Bareacres. She has also featured in Doctor Who, Being Eileen, Waterloo Road, Camping, Black Mirror and Doctors.

Additional guest stars for episode 3:

Advertisement