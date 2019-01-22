When is Fleabag series two on TV? What’s it about? Who’s in the cast?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Bafta-winning BBC comedy is coming back for a second series.

Fleabag became one of the most talked-about shows of 2016 when it launched, three years after it was performed as a one-woman show by its writer and star Waller-Bridge at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Here’s everything you need to know about series two…

When is Fleabag series two on TV?

Fleabag series two is expected to land on BBC3 in 2019.

Is there a picture or trailer for Fleabag series two?

You’re in luck – the BBC have released a first-look picture of Waller-Bridge as the titular character. It shows Fleabag leaning against a brick wall as she smokes, dressed like she’s got somewhere to go and looking particularly contemplative:

Back to black? First look at #Fleabag series two… pic.twitter.com/04Hwu0tXqr — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) November 28, 2018

What will happen in the new series of Fleabag?

Series one centred around the eponymous anti-heroine, a woman in her 30s living in London, trying to navigate her own life while dealing with the tragedy of her best friend’s death.

The last time we saw Fleabag, she was pretty broken, and producer Lydia Hampson told Dazed: “We can’t go back to pretending she’s fine again.”

She added: “Whatever our story is, we’re going to start a year on from where we left off.”

Who will star in Fleabag series two?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will return as Fleabag, while Olivia Colman is also set to reprise her role as the evil godmother.

Sian Clifford will also return as Fleabag’s uptight sister Claire, as will Bill Paterson as their emotionally unavailable father and the ever-brilliant Hugh Skinner as Fleabag’s on-off boyfriend Harry. Jenny Rainsford will also reprise her role as Boo.

It’s also been announced that King Lear’s Andrew Scott is set to join the cast for series two.

While it’s not yet been revealed who the Sherlock star will play in future episodes of the BBC3 comedy, but Waller-Bridge hinted his role will take the show in a surprising direction.

As far as any further new casting goes, Hampson told RadioTimes.com that she would love Meryl Streep to do a cameo. Yes please.

What else has Phoebe Waller-Bridge been working on?

Waller-Bridge is a hot topic in television and film right now. She has penned Killing Eve, an adaptation of Luke Jennings’ novellas starring Sarah Oh, that’s already been widely acclaimed across the pond. Waller-Bridge has also starred in Solo: A Star Wars Story as L3-37.

Can I still watch series one of Fleabag?

Series one of Fleabag is not currently on BBC3 but is available to buy from Amazon or iTunes. It’s also highly likely that the series will reappear on BBC iPlayer again before the second run airs.

