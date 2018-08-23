“I can’t believe they let me do this AGAIN,” says Waller-Bridge. “I’m so happy to be back with the incredible Fleabag team and I’m as surprised as anyone about where this series has taken us… thank God for Andrew Scott.”

This won’t be the first time the pair have worked together, with Scott and Waller-Bridge both starring in stage satire Roaring Trade in 2009.

The first series of Fleabag saw Waller-Bridge play the titular anti-heroine, a woman in her 30s living in London, trying to navigate her own life while dealing with the tragedy of her best friend’s death.

And while the plot of the second series is under wraps, BBC Comedy controller Shane Allen teased it'll be a break from the first: “The themes of this series are very distinct from the first series, which delivers on the challenge Phoebe set herself.

"It’s a superb team and cast from top to bottom and with Fleabag you can never escape a reference to the bottom.”

Sian Clifford (Claire), Bill Paterson (Dad), Brett Gelman (Martin), Jenny Rainsford (Boo) and Hugh Skinner (Harry) are also returning to the show. And yes, Olivia Colman will reprise her role as Fleabag’s fabulously evil godmother once more.

Fleabag series two is now filming and will debut on BBC3 and Amazon Prime Video in 2019.