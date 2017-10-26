Lydia Hampson – one of 2017’s BAFTA Breakthrough Brits and the producer of Fleabag – told RadioTimes.com that she would like to integrate the story of a woman in her later years in series two, alongside the experience of Fleabag herself.

"I'd love there to be an older woman in it. We didn't really explore a storyline of what happens to women as they get older in society, and too often women are deemed irrelevant as they age,” Hampson said.

“So I would absolutely love someone like Meryl Streep to come in and have a cameo as – I mean, I don't know if she's even aware of what the show is – but I'd love to find a really brilliant older actress to come in and do something really unexpected."

More like this

Advertisement

Meryl, if you’re reading this, you know what to do.