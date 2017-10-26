The producer of Fleabag – Phoebe Waller Bridge’s BAFTA-winning BBC3 comedy – has said that she would love to bring Meryl Streep on board for series two.

Advertisement

Fleabag is the story of a thirty-something woman living in London, trying to navigate her own life while dealing with the tragedy of her best friend’s death.

Lydia Hampson – one of 2017’s BAFTA Breakthrough Brits and the producer of Fleabag – told RadioTimes.com that she would like to integrate the story of a woman in her later years in series two, alongside the experience of Fleabag herself.

"I'd love there to be an older woman in it. We didn't really explore a storyline of what happens to women as they get older in society, and too often women are deemed irrelevant as they age,” Hampson said.

“So I would absolutely love someone like Meryl Streep to come in and have a cameo as – I mean, I don't know if she's even aware of what the show is – but I'd love to find a really brilliant older actress to come in and do something really unexpected."

More like this
Advertisement

Meryl, if you’re reading this, you know what to do.

Read the full list of BAFTA Breakthrough Brits - including Q&As with the rising stars

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement