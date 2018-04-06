Based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve centres on a psychopathic assassin (Comer) and Eve (Oh) who is the woman tasked with hunting her down.

BBC America president Sarah Barnett said of the early renewal: “This show has the thunder of women on both sides of the chase in Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer and, importantly, behind the camera with the lavishly brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“The early response to ‘Killing Eve’ has been incredible — for that reason, as well as the fact that we wholeheartedly love this original, funny, thrillingly entertaining series, we are delighted to move ahead with a second season before we even premiere.”

Killing Eve is set to debut in the US on 8th April on BBC America.

In the UK, the series is due to premiere in a primetime slot on BBC1 before BBC3 makes the entire series available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer.