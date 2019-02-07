Scott is set to play a priest who "jolts" Fleabag into "seeing the world in a different way". Does this mean our anti-heroine will be turning to God in this series to help her deal with her dark secret?

Waller-Bridge has previously hinted the Moriarty actor’s role will take Fleabag in a surprising direction. “I can’t believe they let me do this AGAIN,” she said, on announcement of Fleabag series two.

“I’m so happy to be back with the incredible Fleabag team and I’m as surprised as anyone about where this series has taken us… thank God for Andrew Scott.”

This won’t be the first time Scott and Waller-Bridge have worked together; the pair lead the cast of satirical play Roaring Trade in 2009.

Fleabag’s producers also revealed to RadioTimes.com that series two is due out “very soon”.

“It's almost done apart from episode six,” they told us in January 2019. “We're just mixing episode six, it's out very soon. It's finished filming and editing… it's fantastic, she's amazing.”