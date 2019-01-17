How to apply for The Apprentice 2019

Perhaps it was the moment The Apprentice candidates bought an octopus instead of some diving equipment. Or maybe it was the time they tried to sell doughnuts coated in Chilli Sauce. Or when Kurran tried to hand out massages with his broken arm in a sling.

Whatever it was, you probably shouted out “I can do better than that!” at some point during the 2018 series. Well, good news: you’ve now got a chance to prove that as the applications for The Apprentice 2019 are now open.

Here’s all you need to know…

How do I apply to The Apprentice 2019?

You’ll need to fill out an online application form. Big questions you’ll have to answer include…

Why should you be Lord Sugar’s business partner?

What makes you different from everyone else applying?

What is the most interesting thing about you?

What’s the most impressive thing you’ve ever done in business?

If your application is successful, you will be contacted via email by 5th February 2019 to attend an interview on a date between 6th February and 25th February 2019.

If you are successful in your first round interview, you will be called back for a second round, which will take place in London on a date between 26th February and 4th March 2019.

When is the closing date for applications?

Monday 28th January at 11.59pm.

What’s the prize?

As per the 2018 competition, you’ll win a £250,000 investment and will go into a 50:50 business with Lord Sugar.