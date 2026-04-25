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Casualty airs major Stevie Nash and Matty Linlaker twist after Kim's death in new boxset early BBC iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for episode one of Casualty: Lethal Legacy, which airs at 8:50pm on BBC One or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.
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Published: Saturday, 25 April 2026 at 12:08 pm
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