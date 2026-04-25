Viewers will undoubtedly still be reeling from the emotional conclusion to Casualty's Learning Curve boxset, which saw Kim Chang (Jasmine Bayes) tragically die from multiple organ failure.

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However, following confirmation that the latest boxset - entitled Lethal Legacy - would be heading to our screens just one week later, there was little breathing room for the characters to deal with their grief and presumed responsibility for the resident doctor's death.

As fans will recall, Kim's colleague Matty Linlaker (Aron Julius) found her unconscious at home, having taken a lethal overdose of appetite suppressants and weight loss medication. He also discovered her journal, which detailed every time mentor Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) had reprimanded her.

He instantly blamed Stevie for what had happened, but it was clear that he was also taking some of the guilt having arrived at Holby City together.

In today's episode, the staff had no time to recover following Kim's funeral and were thrown into a new dilemma at the ED. Patients were being admitted with a mystery illness, and nobody could quite work out what it was.

The ED was still recovering following Kim Chang's (Jasmine Bayes) death. BBC Studios

Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) suggested that Stevie attend therapy to help her with the loss, while Matty focussed his attention towards an awkward meet-up between mum Sarah (Phina Oruche) and estranged father Dylan Keogh (William Beck).

However, haunting reminders of Kim remained around the hospital. Stevie found an order of service for her funeral in her locker, though she had no opportunity to reflect and charged back out to perform a risky procedure.

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There was a sudden blackout and tensions began to rise between Stevie and Matty, though he could tell that she was pained and ignored her harsh words. Later, as Stevie attended an online therapy session during her break, he attempted to contact her to give an update on a patient. She missed his calls, and upon her return, lashed out at him for not keeping her in the loop.

It didn't take long for her to realise that she was the one in the wrong, and let's face it - Stevie isn't the sort to offer up a quick apology. An argument ensued between the two, though they both realised that they were facing the same struggle and should support one another.

In a huge twist, they then began kissing passionately outside of the ED. A support method that nobody could see coming!

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Casualty airs tonight at 8:50pm on BBC One and or can be streamed on iPlayer. Previous episodes are available to stream now.

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