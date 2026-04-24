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Bridgerton star gives verdict on Whistledown season 4 twist: "I've taken everything out of it that I could possibly want"
Nicola Coughlan reveals what she made of that surprising Whistledown twist.
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Published: Friday, 24 April 2026 at 2:21 pm
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