Bridgerton favourite Nicola Coughlan's new Channel 4 drama, I Am Helen, will reportedly explore the manosphere from a female perspective.

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The two-parter will be the fourth instalment in Dominic Savage’s female-led anthology series I Am, which explores societal issues faced by women, and has previously starred the likes of Vicky McClure, Lesley Manville and Gemma Chan.

According to Deadline, the show will follow Helen’s love interest (played by Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole) as he's sucked into the 'manosphere', with the series exploring "how the toxicity can infect modern relationships".

Channel 4 has yet to confirm the plot for the series.

News of the series comes after a particular focus on the topic following Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere and 2025's multi-Emmy-award-winning Adolescence.

It was confirmed that Coughlan would be taking the lead in the fourth season of the anthology season back in July.

Lesley Manville in I Am Maria. Channel 4

"It's an absolute honour to be part of telling the next I Am… story alongside Dominic Savage - a singular talent and a storyteller deeply committed to exploring the breadth of the female experience," Coughlan said in a statement at the time.

"To follow in the footsteps of the brilliant women who've collaborated with him on this series feels truly surreal, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be embarking on this journey," added the actor.

"We are delighted to welcome back Dominic Savage alongside the supremely talented Nicola Coughlan in I Am Helen," added Gemma Boswell, commissioning editor of Channel 4 drama.

She added: "The I Am series is a powerful and timely portrait of our times, and we are thrilled to have the powerhouse combination of Dominic and Nicola to tell such a distinctive and impactful story."



A release date is yet to be revealed.

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