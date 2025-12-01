First-look images have been unveiled for the upcoming second season of Big Mood, the Channel 4 comedy starring Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West.

The series, which is written and created by Camilla Whitehill and explores the nuances of mental health and female friendship, first premiered in March 2024 and became the network's most-watched new comedy launch since Derry Girls.

Big Mood season 2 will pick up with Maggie (Coughlan) and Eddie (West), who haven’t seen each other for a year, as Eddie returns for a wedding with a new friend in tow: an infuriatingly positive spiritual healer named Whitney (Hannah Onslow).

“Maggie needs to work out if her special brand of chaos can find space in Eddie’s new life, or she fears she will lose her forever,” the official synopsis teases.

One of the new images released by Channel 4 shows Maggie and Eddie getting on like a house on fire (above), while another gives fans a first look at the tension between the trio following Whitney and Eddie’s arrival (below).

Nicola Coughlan as Maggie, Hannah Onslow as Whitney and Lydia West as Eddie. Olly Courtney / Channel 4 / Dancing Ledge

Meanwhile, a third image gives viewers a glimpse at new cast member Kyran Thrax in action (below), while a fourth shows Maggie meaning business as she steps out of a car.

Alongside Coughlan (Bridgerton) and West (It's a Sin), returning cast members include Robert Gilbert (Big Boys) as Will, Eamon Farren (The Witcher) as Krent, Niamh Cusack (In the Land of Saints and Sinners) as Gillian and Amalia Vitale (Smoggie Queens) as Anya.

Kryan Thrax as Toni Ann Guy in Big Mood season 2. Gary Moyes / Channel 4 / Dancing Ledge

Luke Fetherston (Picture This) will also be back as Ryan, alongside Rebecca Lowman (Grey’s Anatomy) as Vanessa, Stephen Sobal (Love Sick) as Owen and Kate Fleetwood (Wheel of Time) as Clara.

Nicola Coughlan as Maggie in Big Mood. Gary Moyes / Channel 4 / Dancing Ledge

Meanwhile, new additions to the cast alongside Onslow and Thrax include Robert Lindsay (My Family), Marina Bye (We Were the Lucky Ones) and Marcus Collins (Mrs. Doubtfire, West End).

Also joining the cast are Munroe Bergdorf (Love and Rage: Munroe Bergdorf), Kelly Campbell (Bad Sisters), Leo Wan (Bridgerton), Zachary Hart (Slow Horses) and John Locke (Vindication Swim).

Big Mood season 1 is available to stream now, and season 2 will air on Channel 4.

