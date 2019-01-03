Game of Thrones boss and cast hint that it’s about to get VERY awkward between Jon Snow and Daenerys
What a way to meet your auntie...
We’re now but a few short months away from Game of Thrones’ final series, aka the most awkward family reunion in Westerosi history (which is saying something) once Jon Snow (Kit Harington) finds out his new squeeze Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is actually his aunt.
And according to Thrones co-showrunner D.B. Weiss, the revelation could be seriously awkward – not least because Jon’s true parentage also means he’s technically the rightful King of the Seven Kingdoms.
“From a dramatic standpoint, it makes things interesting, because the story is no longer about who Jon’s parents are,” Weiss told TV Insider.
“It’s about what happens when Jon finds out.”
“Jon is someone who plays by the book. He cannot lie,” added Harington.
“Finding out about Dany would be very hard for him.”
And then there’s Daenerys herself, who we can’t imagine would be TOO happy about her claim to the Iron Throne being knocked into second place…
“Daenerys’s lifelong dream has been to avenge her family and claim her rightful seat on the Iron Throne,” Clarke said.
“She truly loves Jon. Were she to find out about his title, it would cut deep.”
Time to call Westeros’ equivalent of Jeremy Kyle (the High Septon, maybe?), sit back and enjoy the ride…
Game of Thrones returns to Sky Atlantic and NOWTV in April