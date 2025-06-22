However, a recap episode titled Dr Chopper's Adventure Checkup – Good Friends at a Crossroad will drop on 22nd June, tiding fans over while we wait for the new episode.

One Piece's Egghead Arc is back into its stride after its return from hiatus in April this year, with the most recent episodes delving into Kuma's backstory and how the Pacifista came to be.

Luffy in One Piece. Crunchyroll

Meanwhile, more details have also been emerging about season 2 of the live-action One Piece show on Netflix, with it being confirmed that Mikaela Hoover will voice the live-action version of Chopper.

Hoover will also be doing the facial capture for the character, bringing the human-reindeer hybrid to life.

“What excited me about playing Chopper is the tug of war between his standoffishness and his huge heart,” she told TUDUM.

“He tries so hard to hide his emotions and put on a tough exterior, but underneath, he’s a big softy, and his love can’t help but come out.

“I believe there is a little Chopper in all of us. We all want to be loved and accepted. We go to great lengths to keep the people that we love safe. There’s a purity to his nature that reminds us of what’s good in the world.”

Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece will be released in 2026.

You can catch One Piece on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.